Santa will visit Momentum Physical Therapy Tuesday
Anyone with sensory needs or special accommodations will have the chance to visit with Santa on their own terms in appointments from 3:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Momentum Physical Therapy.
Anyone with an appointment can visit one-on-one with Santa for a 10-minute session and free photos.
Those who would like to make an appointment can call 696-6045.
Christmas at the College Tuesday
Gillette College will host its free Christmas social that features pictures with Santa, cookies, hot chocolate and to-go crafts from 4:30-6 p.m. Tuesday at the Tech Center.
Although there has been a photographer to take photos of kids with Santa in the past, this year organizers ask that people bring their own camera or phone to take photos.
Sculpture workshop at AVA
Georgia Ostrowski will teach an introduction to sculpture workshop from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday Dec. 13 Thursday, Dec. 13 and Dec. 20 at the AVA Community Art Center.
The class is for ages 12 and older and will introduce students to the basics of hand-building methods and decorative techniques in wet clay and the glazing process. No experience is necessary.
Tickets cost $50 for AVA members and $60 for non-members. All supplies are included.
An artist reception for this month’s work at the center will take place at 6 p.m. Thursday. This month’s showcase has the theme “Homemade for the Holidays.”
Locals can join in FUEL holiday open house
A FUEL holiday open house with treats and cheer is open to the public from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday at the Energy Capital Economic Development. Visitors can bring a new, unwrapped toy to vote for their favorite Christmas decorated door in the building.
Organizers will give the toys to the ABATE Toy Store. Votes on the most festive door must be submitted by 1 p.m. Wednesday.
Santa will visit the library Wednesday afternoon
Children looking for something to do after early release Wednesday can visit with Santa from 3-6 p.m. in the Wyoming Room of the public library.
Kids of all ages through sixth grade and their families are welcome to join in the fun with music, crafts, photo props and of course, stories.
People can also pick up this month’s book for the book club, “As Bright as Heaven” by Susan Meissner at the library. The book discussion begins at 6 p.m. Dec. 13 at the library.
Take a look around at the Farmers’ Market Christmas Market
The Saturday Farmers’ Market will put on its third annual Christmas farmers market from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Cam-plex Central Pavilion. More than 70 local vendors will sell their homemade, handmade or locally grown and raised products.
A coffee and breakfast bar will be available until gone and photos with Santa Claus begin at noon. A kid/adult photo booth, face painting and large basket raffle giveaways will also be going on.
Animal shelter silent auction is ongoing
A silent wreath auction to benefit the Gillette Animal Shelter began Dec. 3 and will continue through Dec. 16.
In its sixth year, the shelter has about 20 wreaths on display throughout the lobby at 950 W. Warlow Dr. People can stop by the shelter during business hours to place a bid or place a bid on the shelter’s Facebook page where each wreath is posted. The auction closes at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 16 at a shelter event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.