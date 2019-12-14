Radebaugh, Northern Colorado beat UW
LARAMIE, Wyo. — Jonah Radebaugh scored 24 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to help power Northern Colorado to its first road victory of the season, a 74-53 win over Wyoming on Saturday night.
Northern Colorado limited the Cowboys to just 19 second-half points in winning for the third consecutive time in the series and extending Wyoming’s losing streak to five straight.
Greg Milton III hit a 3 with just under nine minutes to play in the first half to pull Wyoming even at 22-22, but Kur Jockuch’s jumper put the Bears in front for good and they pulled away to lead 40-34 at intermission.
Bodie Hume had 11 points and Trent Harris and Kai Edwards had 12 and 11 points, respectively, off the Northern Colorado (5-4) bench.
Hunter Maldonado scored 17 points to lead Wyoming (3-8).
NCAA notifies USC in corruption case
LOS ANGELES — Southern California’s basketball program has received a notice of allegations from the NCAA following a federal investigation into corruption and bribery in the sport.
The school said in a statement Friday night it has “cooperated with the NCAA since it first became aware of the issues” raised in the notice, and it “looks forward to an expeditious resolution of this matter.”
The notice had been expected, but the NCAA’s timeline for ruling on USC’s case is uncertain. The NCAA opened similar cases against North Carolina State, Kansas, and Oklahoma State this year.
The university statement referred to a “former coach in the men’s basketball program,” which presumably is former assistant Tony Bland. He was fired by USC in January 2018. He pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit bribery last January. As part of his plea, Bland acknowledged accepting a $4,100 bribe and received two years’ probation.
Bland said in court he received payments for directing USC players to retain the services of certain financial advisers and business managers.
Bland and nine others were arrested and faced charges of fraud and bribery following the FBI’s investigation into college basketball. USC and several other schools were caught up in the inquiry.
Tiger Woods sets Presidents Cup record
MELBOURNE, Australia — Tiger Woods set the Presidents Cup record for most victories and set the tone for his U.S. team Sunday at Royal Melbourne.
Woods seized control around the turn against Abraham Ancer and won, 3 and 2, in the first of 12 singles matches. The Americans need to win singles for the first time in 10 years to overcome a two-point deficit against the International team.
Woods went 3-0 for the week as the first playing captain since Hale Irwin at the inaugural Presidents Cup in 1994. His singles victory was his 27th in nine appearances, breaking the record Phil Mickelson had set in 12 events.
The idea was to get American red on the board quickly, and Woods did his part. The rest of the team was following the script, building early leads in five other matches.
The Internationals were trying to win for the second time. Their only other victory was at Royal Melbourne in 1998.
Ancer, one of seven rookies on the International team, three times answered when Woods the lead. Woods, however, took over with a par on No. 9 and a birdie on the 10th. Ancer was still only 1 down through 13 holes when he three-putted from long range for bogey on the 14th.
Woods closed him out with a 20-foot birdie on the 16th hole, turning to remove his cap and shake hands with Ancer before the ball dropped into the cup.
