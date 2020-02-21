NFL’s Saints backed by church in court case
NEW ORLEANS — An attorney for New Orleans’ Roman Catholic archdiocese Thursday strongly defended the New Orleans Saints’ behind-the-scenes help in dealing with the clergy sex abuse crisis, saying the legal effort to release hundreds of confidential emails between them is aimed at trying to shame those “who had the audacity” to back the church.
Claims that the NFL team’s public relations help was improper are “nothing more than a clear attack on the Catholic faith and the Catholic Church for wrongs of the past that the church has acknowledged,” attorney E. Dirk Wegmann argued.
He added that the emails are private and “should not be parsed through simply for the purpose of annoying or embarrassing — or bringing public scrutiny on — individuals who supported the church.”
The impassioned remarks came amid a court hearing on the Saints’ request to keep secret hundreds of emails the team exchanged with the archdiocese in 2018 and 2019. A special master overseeing the proceeding was not expected to rule immediately.
Nets’ Irving to have season-ending surgery
PHILADELPHIA — Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving will have arthroscopic surgery on his right shoulder and miss the rest of the season.
The Nets made the announcement Thursday before playing the Philadelphia 76ers in their first game after the All-Star break.
Coach Kenny Atkinson said earlier this week that the point guard was still having trouble with the shoulder that sidelined him for 26 games earlier this season and wouldn’t play Thursday.
Irving said pain in the shoulder initially worsened after a game on Nov. 4 and he played for about a week before sitting out for nearly two months.
He was limited to just 20 games after signing with the Nets in July.
Warriors’ Thompson will miss full season
SAN FRANCISCO — Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson will not play the rest of the regular season, the team said Thursday.
It was expected that Thompson would miss the entire season as he recovers from a torn knee ligament, and the Warriors said it definitively before their game against Houston.
Thompson tore the ACL in his left knee last June during the deciding Game 6 of the NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors and had surgery July 2. He was re-evaluated over the All-Star break and the team said Stephen Curry’s Splash Brother “is making good progress and is right on track with his rehabilitation timeline.” Golden State expects him ready to go for training camp in late September.
The question now will be whether Thompson still wants to play in the Tokyo Olympics if he hasn’t returned to game action.
Federer to miss French Open with knee injury
Roger Federer will miss the French Open and no fewer than three other tournaments while he is sidelined for at least four months after having arthroscopic surgery on his right knee.
It’s only the second operation for the 38-year-old Federer — the other was on his left knee in 2016 — and one that is certain to raise questions about his future in tennis.
He posted on social media Thursday that his knee had been an issue “for a little while.”
“I hoped it would go away,” he said.
The man who has spent more weeks ranked No. 1 than any other and owns a men’s-record 20 Grand Slam titles said the operation was in his home country of Switzerland on Wednesday. He currently is ranked No. 3 behind rivals Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal.
“After the procedure, the doctors confirmed that it was the right thing to have done and are very confident of a full recovery,” Federer wrote.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.