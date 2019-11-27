Chadron State College quarterback and 2016 Campbell County High School grad Dalton Holst was recently named a finalist for the Harlon Hill Trophy, for the top Division II football player of the season.
“When it first came out I was a little shocked,” Holst said. “That was not my first thought after the season was over. It was a nice surprise, but I wasn’t thinking that at all.”
Holst, a redshirt junior, recently finished his third season starting for the Eagles. He broke the program’s records for most passing yards in a season (3,119 yards) and most touchdown passes in a season (33), while leading the team to a 6-5 record.
The Camels football alumnus was a second-team All-Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference selection this season.
“You have to have that confidence about yourself each time you step on the field, and have that calmness when things are going bad,” Holst said. “You kind of have to stay level-headed in everything you do.”
Eagles’ senior receiver Tevon Wright was Holst’s top target this season, and Wright broke the Eagles’ program record for single-season receiving touchdowns (16) and career receiving touchdowns (26) . He tallied 74 catches for 1,146 yards during the season.
“He’s very hard working. He’s passionate about what he does,” Wright said about Holst. “He’s one of the most humble guys I’ve met. … He’s a great leader. The team respects him, and he’s a good dude overall, on and off the field.”
Holst is one of 12 quarterbacks and 10 juniors listed on the 36-player finalist roster. Sports information directors from each school vote on the finalists, and the top two advance to the national ballot, according to a Chadron State College release. The winner will be announced Dec. 20.
The last Chadron State player to win the Harlon Hill trophy was running back Danny Woodhead in the 2006 and 2007 seasons at Chadron State. Quarterback Joe McLain was a nominee in 2008, and running back Glen Clinton was a finalist in 2013.
Holst has one more season of eligibility at Chadron State. He said that until this record-breaking season, he had never considered playing professionally.
“There’s a lot of stuff I have thought about, especially after this year. I haven’t had too much time to process it,” Holst said. “We’ll see what happens. If not, I’ll just be trying to teach and trying to coach, and stay in the game somehow, because there’s a lot of other ways to stay close to football besides playing.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.