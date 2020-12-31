“I suspect that in less than 20 years, nobody will know who I am, and that’s never been my purpose. I hope some people are commenting about some good piece of legislation that got passed. They’ll have no idea who did it, because I didn’t run right out and do press releases on it or go to the press gallery with it. I’ve always known that the people that were affected by it knew about it.”
U.S. Sen. Mike Enzi
About what the now-retired 24-year senator hopes his legacy will be
“Some days weren’t all sunshine and dandelions. But I really enjoyed the semester as a whole. A curveball might be thrown at you, and you had to swing and hope to at least tip it.”
Joe Quinn
A first-year math teacher at Campbell County High School about teaching during the COVID-19 pandemic
