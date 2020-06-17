It didn’t look much like a protest at all at first.
And for many among the swelling crowd outside the main entrance to Gillette City Hall on Tuesday evening, it wasn’t a protest. It was a show of solidarity.
As more people showed up with signs and even a recall petition, the gathering began to look like a protest.
By the time the Gillette City Council meeting was to start, police in tactical gear announced that because of social distancing guidelines, only 60 people would be allowed inside — 35 in the council chambers and 25 overflow outside.
The protest was organized as a response to the resignation of Ward 3 councilman Shay Lundvall last week.
Mayor Louise Carter-King and the rest of the council were unanimous in asking for Lundvall's resignation after receiving a pair of complaints that he had "liked" Facebook posts that were offensive, sexist or encouraged vigilante justice in the middle of the Black Lives Matter movement.
Lundvall was given an option to resign on his own or the council would go public with its request he step down.
That ultimatum was viewed by many at the demonstration as blackmail by the mayor and City Council. They waved signs saying the tables should be turned and they should reinstate Lundvall and resign themselves.
Chris Smith, 45, came to the demonstration with a typewritten statement documenting his disagreement with how the mayor and council treated Lundvall.
“I believe that if the statement by now former councilman Lundvall are true and he was in fact intimidated into his resignation by the forceful tactics of Mayor Carter-King and this council, a crime has been committed and it must be investigated by the County Attorney," he said.
Jeff Raney, 57, held a sign that read “Mayor King: No More Blackmail.”
He called the way Lundvall was treated “hypocritical” because “unfair” wasn’t strong enough language.
Raney said he’s been involved in local Republican Party politics for more than 20 years. He and his wife, Cathy, are precinct committeepeople for the county party and national delegates for President Donald Trump. He said Tuesday evening was his first true protest.
“We shouldn’t be here, shouldn’t have to be here,” Raney said. “I generally avoid the city, that’s why I don’t live in the city limits. I consider myself to be the spirit of Wyoming: Leave me alone and don’t hit me with hypocrisy and a lack of ethics. Live up to the cowboy code.”
Mason Edwards, who lives in Ward 3, said he's most concerned about not having someone to look out for his interests on the City Council. With that seat vacant or filled by appointment, it's likely to just be a mouthpiece for the mayor and council that he considers corrupt.
He brought a sign that read, “Government for the people and BY the people! We will not stand by and condone CORRUPTION.”
The protest, which lasted for about 90 minutes before the council meeting, was at times loud but never unruly.
“I don’t support the fact that Shay resigned because my ward put him in office,” Edwards said. “Now that he has resigned, that means that this corrupt government behind me gets to decide whoever they want to put in there.”
As he finished saying that, another man spoke up: “The corrupt government is standing in front of you too, pal.”
Edwards ignored him.
“You get to see all the people that come and they’re there and they’re being voted for, and I don’t get a say now," he said. "I don’t get to voice my opinion.”
The man interjects again: “You get to vote in the general election, bud.”
Edwards finally acknowledged the man and raised his voice. “That doesn’t matter now! That doesn’t apply anymore.”
More of the protesters then began to respond, all directed at the man directing his comments at Edwards, who identified himself as Councilman Bruce Brown.
David Marquiss, 35, said he felt so strongly about the mayor and council’s actions that he created a change.org petition titled #firethemayor Recall election.
Marquiss couldn't stay for the entire time, because while the issue was important enough to make his voice heard, he had to get home for his 2-year-old’s birthday party.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.