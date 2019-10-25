Astros fire Taubman after rant at reporters
HOUSTON — The Astros have fired assistant general manager Brandon Taubman for directing inappropriate comments at female reporters following Houston’s pennant-winning victory over the New York Yankees.
The team released a statement Thursday that said Taubman’s conduct did not reflect the organization’s values “and we believe this is the most appropriate course of action.”
Taubman has previously apologized for using language that was “unprofessional and inappropriate” in the clubhouse following the victory. Sports Illustrated reported he repeatedly yelled toward a group of female reporters about closer Roberto Osuna, who was suspended for 75 games last year for violating MLB’s domestic violence policy before being traded from Toronto to the Astros.
Taubman shouted “Thank God we got Osuna!” according to SI, which said he made similar remarks several times, punctuating them with a profanity.
Phillies hire Girardi to take over manager role
PHILADELPHIA — The Phillies hired former Yankees manager Joe Girardi to replace Gabe Kapler on Thursday. Girardi will be introduced at a news conference Monday.
Kapler was fired after an injury-depleted team went 81-81 despite significant offseason additions highlighted by Bryce Harper’s arrival. He was 161-163 in his two seasons. The Phillies also interviewed Dusty Baker and Buck Showalter.
Girardi led New York to its 27th World Series title, beating the Phillies in six games in 2009.
He succeeded replaced Joe Torre after the 2007 season and spent a decade in pinstripes. He also managed the Marlins one season and was NL Manager of the Year after going 78-84 in 2006. His record with the Yankees was 910-710, the sixth most wins in team history.
The 55-year-old Girardi hit .267 as a catcher for 15 seasons in the majors. He won three championships with the Yankees in the 1990s and was an All-Star for the Cubs in 2000.
David Ross hired as new Cubs Manager
CHICAGO — The Chicago Cubs have hired former catcher David Ross to replace Joe Maddon as their manager, hoping he can help them get back to the playoffs after missing out for the first since 2014.
The Cubs announced Thursday a three-year deal with Ross with a club option for the 2023 season.
Ross played the final two of his 15 major league seasons with the Cubs and was a revered leader on the 2016 team that won the World Series, ending a championship drought dating to 1908. He spent the past three years in Chicago’s front office and was widely viewed as a potential replacement for Maddon, who compiled a 471-339-1 record in five seasons.
Ross has no coaching or managing experience.
Suns’ Deandre Ayton suspended 25 games
NEW YORK — Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton has been suspended for 25 games without pay by the NBA for violating the terms of the NBA/NBPA Anti-Drug Program by testing positive for a diuretic.
The NBA announced the suspension Thursday night.
The first overall pick last year out of Arizona, Ayton averaged 16.3 points and 10.3 rebounds as a rookie. He had 18 points and 11 rebounds Wednesday night in the Suns’ season-opening home victory over Denver.
Keenum hurt, Vikings beat Redskins 19-9
MINNEAPOLIS — Washington quarterback Case Keenum left the Redskins’ game at Minnesota because of a concussion.
The Redskins made the announcement about Keenum, just as the second half started Thursday night. He was sacked by nose tackle Linval Joseph on his second-to-last play, a second-down fumble late in the second quarter that Washington recovered at the Minnesota 12. Keenum threw an incompletion on the next play, and the Redskins kicked a field goal.
Because the Vikings kept the ball for the remainder of the first half, there was no clear sign that Keenum was woozy until rookie Dwayne Haskins Jr. entered on the first series of the third quarter.
The Vikings beat the Redskins 19-9.
