Mason Hamilton commits to Chadron
Thunder Basin High School quarterback Mason Hamilton committed to Chadron State College on Monday.
Hamilton is coming off a unanimous all-state season as a junior last season.
This year, he ranks second in the state for passing yardage at almost 250 yards per game. He has also led the Bolts to an undefeated and No. 1 ranking in 4A football this year.
Sherman plans to apologize to Mayfield
BEREA, Ohio — Richard Sherman is backpedaling after blitzing Baker Mayfield.
The outspoken San Francisco 49ers cornerback said Wednesday that he plans to apologize to Mayfield after accusing the Cleveland Browns quarterback of not shaking his hand before Monday night’s game.
Sherman initially said he felt Mayfield disrespected him before the pregame coin toss by ignoring him. But after videos showed that Mayfield did shake hands with Sherman, the defensive star changed his tune.
“It’s definitely my bad,” Sherman said Wednesday during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show. “I never want anybody to have to deal with some stuff that they didn’t do. And so, you know, the questions that he’s gonna get and the annoying, nonsense questions about some stuff that happened in a game that’s already been done, you know, sure he’ll get an apology for that.
“I’ll probably reach out to him via text or social media to actually get ahold of him and talk to him in person, I mean on the phone. But, yeah, because that sucks. Yeah, yeah, he definitely deserves an apology, and that’s my bad on that.”
Mayfield threw two interceptions — one by Sherman in the first quarter — as the Browns were trounced 31-3 by the unbeaten 49ers.
Sherman said he still feels insulted by Mayfield, but that he probably should have “phrased it differently” during a postgame interview.
Mayfield will meet with reporters following practice.
Russia beats China to win men’s team gold
STUTTGART, Germany — Russia won its first men’s all-around team gymnastics world title since the end of the Soviet Union after a crucial fall from China.
China went into the high bar — the last rotation for both China and Russia — with a 1.394-point lead but Sun Wei’s fall allowed Russia to snatch the initiative on Wednesday.
Strong high bar routines from Ivan Stretovich, Artur Dalaloyan and Nikita Nagornyy lifted Russia to a total score of 261.726. That was 0.997 ahead of China, which had won the men’s team event at seven of the last eight world championships.
Nagornyy went last and sealed the win when he stuck his dismount. He said he shrugged off the pressure.
“I enjoyed the moment because these sensations and impressions that you feel before going out there, the responsibility, that’s something you can never find in life,” he said. “Only sports can give you emotions like that.”
Jaguars expect CB Jalen Ramsey to return
JACKSONVILLLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey is expected to return to practice Wednesday, two days after seeing a back specialist.
Coach Doug Marrone says the team is taking Ramsey’s potential return “step by step.” The Jaguars (2-3) host New Orleans (4-1) on Sunday.
Ramsey missed seven consecutive practices because of illness, back tightness and the birth of his second daughter. His back caused him to miss the last two games. He saw a specialist in Houston on Monday.
Marrone says the visit “just confirmed what our doctors have said.”
The two-time Pro Bowl selection told the Uninterrupted’s “17 Weeks” podcast last week that he’s dealt with back soreness at times during his NFL career.
