Gillette, WY (82718)

Today

Partly cloudy skies. Low 39F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph, becoming SW and decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 39F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph, becoming SW and decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.