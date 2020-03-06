Wyoming beats Nevada, advances to MWC semis
LAS VEGAS — Freshman Kwane Marble II scored a career-high 24 points and 11th-seeded Wyoming stunned No. 3 Nevada 74-71 in a Mountain West Conference Tournament quarterfinal game Thursday night.
The Cowboys (9-23) face second seed Utah State Friday night. Wyoming beat sixth seed Colorado State 80-74 on Wednesday to become the first No. 11 seed in MWC history to win a conference tournament game. Wyoming closed the regular season having lost six of its last seven.
Nisre Zouzoua made a pair of foul shots with 9:58 left to give Nevada a 56-46 lead. The Cowboys then went on a 16-5 run and took the lead for good when Hunter Thompson buried a 3-pointer with 4:39 left to make it 62-61.
Marble followed with a layup, a jump shot, a pair of free throws and another layup for a 70-66 advantage with 69 seconds to go. Trevon Taylor made four free throws for Wyoming sandwiched between a Lindsey Drew layup for the Wolfpack (19-12) and the lead was 74-71. Playing for the tie, Kane Milling’s 3-pointer wasn’t close as the horn sounded.
Thompson scored 17 for Wyoming, Jake Hendricks scored 12 and Hunter Maldonado collected 12 rebounds.
Drew led Nevada with 19 points, Jalen Harris scored 17, Jazz Johnson 15 and Zouzoua 11.
Yelich pens deal to stay with Brewers until 2028
PHOENIX — The Milwaukee Brewers have reached a deal Christian Yelich that will keep the former National League Most Valuable Player in their lineup for several more years.
Brewers general manager David Stearns announced Friday the team has signed Yelich to a nine-year contract running through the 2028 season with a mutual option for 2029. Terms weren’t disclosed.
The Athletic first reported that the Brewers and Yelich were closing in on a deal.
“I could not be happier that I am a Milwaukee Brewer for the next decade,” Yelich said in a statement. “I want to thank the Brewers organization, my teammates, and the best fans in baseball for their support. I am excited to be staying in Milwaukee and playing the game that I love for this amazing city.”
The 28-year-old outfielder had two years plus a club option remaining on the seven-year, $49.5 million contract he signed in March 2015, when he was still with the Miami Marlins. He was due to make $12.5 million this season and $14 million next season.
Yelich has been arguably the National League’s productive player in the two seasons since the Brewers acquired him from Miami. During his two seasons in Milwaukee, the Brewers have made back-to-back playoff appearances for the first times since 1981-82, when they were still in the American League.
His .327 batting average over the past two seasons leads the majors. Over the last two years, Yelich also ranks second in the majors in on-base percentage (.415), slugging percentage (.631) and OPS (1.046).
Curry scores 23 points in return, Raptors win
SAN FRANCISCO — Stephen Curry scored 23 points for Golden State in his anticipated return after missing more than four months with a broken left hand, but the Toronto Raptors beat the Warriors 121-113 Thursday night to clinch a playoff spot.
After being sidelined 58 games, Curry led Golden State out of the tunnel to a big ovation — as loud as his neon sneakers, one pink and one yellow. He missed his first two shots but had three quick assists, including a no-look, behind-the-back dish to Andrew Wiggins. He finished with seven assists in 27 minutes.
The two-time MVP hit a 17-footer for his first basket early in the second quarter, then got a huge reaction for a 3-pointer from well beyond the arc shortly before halftime. He was 3 of 12 from 3-point range for the game.
