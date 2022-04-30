Campbell County, Thunder Basin, Westwood and Wright students walked away with more than 200 combined blue ribbons at the State Art Symposium in Casper this year.
Rede Ballard, an art teacher at CCHS, said he doesn’t remember a time in the 16 years he’s taught in Gillette that the school district hasn’t won the most ribbons at the state event. Many students received scholarships for their hard work, along with a large number of awards.
Shantel Smith and Journy Clawson of TBHS both won the First Lady Award. Their pieces will be on display in the Governor’s Mansion for the next year. Smith’s piece “Montaña de los Siete Colores,” which depicts the colorful mountains in Peru, was selected for the award. It came as somewhat of a surprise for Smith.
“I wasn’t going to take it to state,” she said. “In my opinion, it was one of my worst pieces.” Smith has a somewhat unique relationship with painting. She doesn’t really enjoy it but just so happens to be very talented.
“It’s actually kind of like torture,” she said of painting.
If it’s such a drag, one begins to wonder, why does she do it? For Smith, it’s all about the reactions and life she sees come into people’s eyes after they look at her works.
“When people look at my art and are in awe, I’m just like, ‘You’re amazed by this? OK, let me amaze you again.’”
The junior is not enrolled in any art classes at TBHS this year and doesn’t plan on taking any to round out her art career next year either. Since she paints on her own time, her method isn’t necessarily ordinary.
“I usually finish a painting within three days,” she said. “I go in my bedroom and paint my little heart out on my bed.” Smith uses acrylic paints and noted that mistakes with acrylic are some of the easiest to fix. Basically, she throws a little white on the canvas and tries again.
Her art is realistic, focusing on making the paints come together in a crystal-clear version of whatever she chooses to design. Her favorite piece she took to the symposium was titled “Word on the street.” She said the painting of a graffiti wall was definitely the best work she took to the symposium, and it helped her develop and learn a new technique in painting.
Smith used to use pretty large brushes to paint but on the graffiti wall, she used some of the smallest brushes she could find to create incredibly thin lines. She also learned how to accomplish glazing on the piece, which meant she used so much water to dilute the paint that it created a shiny look.
She aims to bring more than 10 pieces to the competition next year as she tries to win even more ribbons and awards.
