Georgia
Toddler hurt in ride on airport conveyor belt
ATLANTA — A woman says her 2-year-old son jumped onto a conveyor belt at the Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta and then fell through a luggage chute into a baggage room.
Edith Vega said she set her son Lorenzo down so she could print her boarding pass on Monday. She says she looked up moments later to see him being ferried away on the conveyor belt behind a Spirit Airlines ticket counter. The airline says the closed counter wasn’t staffed.
An Atlanta police report says a TSA worker alerted authorities after finding Lorenzo in the bag room with a broken right hand. Spirit Airlines says it’s working with TSA and airport officials to ensure proper protocol was followed.
Minnesota
Ethics probes of
Rep. Omar sought
ST. PAUL — A Minnesota state legislator and a conservative group announced Tuesday that they are seeking ethics investigations into U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar for a range of alleged offenses.
Steve Drazkowski, a Republican, and Judicial Watch both say Omar may have committed immigration fraud by marrying someone they say is her brother. Omar, a Minnesota Democrat who came to the U.S. as a refugee from Somalia, previously denied the allegation and called such claims “disgusting lies.” A spokesman didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday.
Drazkowski asked the House Ethics Committee to investigate; Judicial Watch’s request went to the Office of Congressional Ethics. They have cited social media posts, unidentified sources in the Somali-American community and address records to back up their claims.
Drazkowski, who said Tuesday he had no prior knowledge of Judicial Watch’s request, has filed successful complaints against Omar before. Last month, Minnesota campaign finance officials found Omar violated state rules when she used campaign funds to pay for personal out-of-state travel while a state lawmaker. They also found Omar and her husband filed joint tax returns years before they were legally married.
Omar was ordered to reimburse her former campaign committee nearly $3,500.
South Dakota
‘In God We Trust’
displayed at schools
RAPID CITY— The national motto “In God We Trust” has been painted on prominent walls of 23 public school buildings in Rapid City, South Dakota.
It’s in keeping with a new state law that requires the motto be displayed on public school grounds in prominent locations, including cafeterias, common areas and entryways. Lawmakers who supported the legislation said it’s meant to inspire patriotism.
“In God We Trust” was adopted as the U.S. motto in 1956 with the passage of a bill that President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed into law.
