Cody adds softball as high school sport
CODY — Summer Nielson, a Cody Middle School sixth-grader, said just before the vote that it’s her dream to play high school softball.
After a few more comments in support of a program, her dream, and the dream of many in the community, came true.
A push that started in the fall of 2018 came to fruition Tuesday night when the Cody School Board unanimously approved adding softball as a varsity sport at the high school.
Athletic director Tony Hult said the inaugural season would start spring 2021 and include 12 teams, likely six split into two conferences for an all-class sport, similar to tennis. The estimated first year cost is $44,000, with second year costs likely lower with fewer supplies needing to be purchased.
“The cost is outweighed by the Cody girls’ opportunity to play a high school sport and possibly earn a college scholarship,” Cody Pride board president Erin Evans said. “This push has been assisted by many in the community. And the girls were able to learn how to participate correctly in the process to make a change.”
Utah Valley basketball defeats Wyoming 69-67
LARAMIE — Isaiah White came off the bench to score 19 points, including a layup with seven seconds left to lift Utah Valley to a 69-67 win over Wyoming on Wednesday night.
Hunter Maldonado hit a jumper with :54 left to put the Cowboys up by two, 67-65. Brandon Averette drew a foul from Jake Hendricks with :36 to play and his two free throws tied the game. Jamison Overton had a steal with 10 seconds left and fed White for the game-winning basket.
White shot 9 for 10 from the foul line and added nine rebounds.
Averette had 18 points for Utah Valley (5-8), which ended its five-game losing streak. TJ Washington added 13 points.
Maldonado had 23 points and six rebounds for the Cowboys (3-9), whose losing streak reached six games. Hunter Thompson added 17 points and seven rebounds. Brandon Porter had 12 points.
Utah Valley matches up against Long Beach State on the road on Saturday. Wyoming takes on Denver on the road on Saturday.
Ex-NFL star O’Neal charged with DUI
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Former NFL star Deltha O’Neal has been charged with felony drunken driving in connection with an August high-speed crash that seriously injured him and a passenger, Florida court records show.
O’Neal, 42, had a blood-alcohol level of 0.16 after the Aug. 7 crash that left the former Denver Broncos and Cincinnati Bengals cornerback with a concussion, broken ankle and internal injuries, according to a Palm Beach County arrest affidavit made public this week. That blood-alcohol level is twice the legal limit for driving in Florida.
According to the affidavit, O’Neal was driving his black 2009 Mercedes-Benz on a surface street at high speeds when he lost control and struck a curb, causing the car to fly into a utility pole and split in two. Passenger Joseph Babcock suffered a broken thighbone and internal injuries.
‘Remember the Titans’ high school coach dies
ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Herman Boone, the Virginia high school football coach who inspired the movie “Remember the Titans,” has died. He was 84.
Boone guided T.C. Williams High School to a state championship while navigating the early days of desegregation.
Aly Khan Johnson, an assistant coach for Boone beginning in 1972, said the coach died Wednesday at his home In Alexandria, Virginia. Johnson said a funeral home operated by his wife is handling the arrangements, which are not complete. He said Boone had been battling cancer. Johnson said he had visited the coach regularly and had planned to see him Wednesday when he learned of his death.
The North Carolina-born Boone led undefeated T.C. Williams High School to the state championship in 1971.
His team and its initial success was also recognized as a galvanizing factor in helping bring the city through school consolidation.
Much of “Remember the Titans” covers the team’s uphill battle to win the state championship over 15 all-white teams. They have to overcome vindictive opponents, racist coaches and crooked referees.
