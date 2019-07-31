Laramie council tackles
high housing costs
LARAMIE — According to data from the Wyoming Business Council, Laramie residents spend more of their income than any other community in the state on housing costs — yes, including Teton County.
The WBC and a regional think-tank called Community Builders are studying housing on a statewide scale, and simultaneously, the city has partnered with the same firm to complete a housing study focusing on Laramie specifically.
The Laramie City Council hosted a work session July 23 — one Councilman Paul Weaver heralded as the “work session of the year” — to hear an introduction to the study and some of the initial data from the WBC. Sarah Reese, city administrator for economic and community initiatives, said the city wanted to partner with Community Builders directly to try to address some of Laramie’s “incredibly unique housing challenges.”
“We rank No. 1 in the state for residents who are paying more than half of their incomes in housing,” Reese said during the work session.
Wrongful death suit against police delayed
CASPER— A wrongful death lawsuit in the case of a Wyoming man shot and killed by police may be halted until next year.
A magistrate paused the proceedings Tuesday due to the overseas military deployment of Casper Police Officer Jonathan Schlager.
Schlager and Officer Cody Meyers are named as defendants in the federal lawsuit filed in February by the family of Douglas Oneyear.
Authorities say the officers were investigating a reported assault and encountered Oneyear carrying a sword in February 2018.
Investigators found Schlager shot Oneyear twice and killed him, while Meyers’ gunshots missed Oneyear.
The lawsuit says the sword was a toy, but the officers dispute that description.
Power company postpones plan
ROCK SPRINGS — Rocky Mountain Power postponed the release date of its integrated resource plan, which would detail the potential closures of Jim Bridger Plant units one and two. Instead of coming out on Thursday, the plan is scheduled to be released Oct. 18, according to its website.
The plan, which is updated every two years, is designed to be a support tool and roadmap for meeting the company’s goal of providing reliable, cost-effective energy to its customers while addressing the risks and unknowns in the utilities sector, according to Rocky Mountain Power.
Rocky Mountain Power was supposed to have a meeting in Rock Springs on July 12 to address the Bridger units, but that was shelved because the company needed to do more data modeling, according to a statement from RMP President and CEO Gary Hoogeveen.
The company posted its presentation from a stakeholder conference call that took place July 18 and explained why it needs more time.
“Considering that early retirement assumptions for Jim Bridger units vary among cases, mine closure assumptions and associated mine reclamation funding assumptions vary by case as well,” it states.
“Consequently, the impact of this issue will vary from one case to the next, which could affect the comparative analysis of the costs and risks of each portfolio that is used to select the preferred portfolio.”
In late April, company executives visiting Rock Springs said a coal analysis indicated that retiring units one and two by 2022 would save customers about $248 million.
Historic Brooks Lake Lodge survives fire
JACKSON — Brooks Lake Lodge General Manager Adam Long woke up about 1:30 a.m. Sunday with a weird feeling that something was wrong.
“I walked out on my porch of my cabin and saw a small flame on the roof,” Long said.
He ran to a mop closet, grabbed a ladder and two fire extinguishers, and climbed on to the roof to battle the flames and smoke billowing from the 98-year-old Togwotee Pass lodge.
“When I put the fire out, it was crackling under my feet,” he said. “You could hear it burning under where I was standing, so I figured it’s well beyond my skill set.”
That’s when Long ran to the lodge’s office and called 911. At 2:32 a.m. the Dubois Fire Department received the call and responded, sending eight engines, a water tender and an air unit, according to Dubois Fire Chief Mike Franchini. They arrived on the scene about a half hour later.
“Firefighters attacked the fire from the interior and cut vent holes on the roof,” Franchini said. “The historic building was saved.”
No employees or guests were hurt, and damage was limited to the ceiling and roof of the “tea room” and part of the dining room.
Rock Springs woman killed in crash
ROCK SPRINGS — A crash on U.S. Highway 191 north of Rock Springs Sunday afternoon claimed the life of a 23-year-old Rock Springs resident.
Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were dispatched to a one-vehicle rollover around 4:44 p.m. They learned that Ashley M. Skorcz was driving a 2013 Ford Explorer southbound on U.S. 191 when she failed to negotiate a curve to the right. The Ford exited the left side of the roadway before Skorcz overcorrected back to the right. As the vehicle crossed back onto the southbound lanes, Skorcz overcorrected a second time, causing the Ford to overturn, according to investigators.
Skorcz was not wearing her seat belt and died of injuries at the scene. The passenger in the Ford, a female juvenile who was not wearing a seat belt, was flown to a medical center in Utah, according to a WHP press release.
Driver inattention or fatigue are being investigated as contributing factors.
It is the 94th fatality on Wyoming’s roadways in 2019 compared to 61 at the same time in 2018, 81 in 2017, and 53 in 2016 to date.
Man says he didn’t hit woman with gun
CHEYENNE — A Cheyenne man pleaded not guilty Monday in Laramie County District Court to allegedly hitting a woman with a gun, which caused damage to her ear.
Anthony Lane, 34, was charged with aggravated assault and battery with bodily injury with a deadly weapon, use of a firearm in a felony, possession of a weapon with intent, reckless endangering conduct, interference with a peace officer and carrying a concealed weapon.
According to court documents, on Dec. 29, Cheyenne Police responded to DT’s bar on East Lincolnway on a call of shots being fired.
She told officers that she and a friend were having drinks after work when Lane interrupted their conversation. He told his friend, who was talking to the two victims, it was time to go. One of the victims told Lane they were still talking, and they started calling each other “b----.”
One of the victims went outside, and Lane followed her. When she was outside, Lane punched her in the back of the head with a closed fist. The victim’s friend came outside to check on her and started getting into a verbal argument with Lane while exchanging profanities.
Lane then pulled out a gun from the small of his back and hit the other woman on the side of her head with the gun. The impact made the victim start to bleed, and he fired two gunshots into the air in attempts to scare the two victims. He then fled the scene.
