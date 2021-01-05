Gillette College to hold spring registration
Gillette College is giving prospective students a chance to drop by without an appointment to register for classes and work with enrollment counselors to prepare for the spring semester during extended hours.
Walk-in Wednesday is open 3-7 p.m. to anyone who is interested in learning more about available degree and certificate programs or who still needs to complete enrollment for the spring. Classes begin Jan. 18.
“We invite anyone interested in learning about what Gillette College has to offer and who may be interested in starting a degree or certificate program to stop by,” said Shannon Henshaw, director of enrollment services. “We are offering extended hours to accommodate working students and their families.”
In-person, phone or Zoom appointments also are available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. To schedule an appointment, call 307-681-6000 or visit gillettecollege.org/tour.
Learn ways to reduce your debt on Monday
The Christmas season has ended and Campbell County Public Library will give people a chance to learn how to start slashing their debt, which can build during the holiday season.
University of Wyoming Community Development Extension educator Michelle Vigil, who has been teaching local fall and winter Money Monday classes, will focus on money-saving strategies for holiday shoppers.
Vigil will introduce eight tools from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau’s “Behind on Bills” publication. Each participant will get a free copy.
The tools will include an examination of income, where money is being spent, setting goals, looking for extra money and ways to make additional income, along with prioritizing bills, dealing with debt collectors and identifying community resources for help.
The class is from 6-7 p.m. Monday at the library, 2101 S. 4J Road.
For more information, call 307-682-7281 or email mrp10@ccgov.net.
Learn to use that intimidating new tech
The Campbell County Public Library in Wright is offering people a chance to learn how to use those new devices or gadgets they have recently received.
The class begins at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 12 at 305 Wright Blvd.
For more information, call 307-464-0500.
Christmas tree site open through Jan. 31
Christmas has come and gone, and for some people that means it’s time to get rid of their trees and other holiday recyclables.
People may take those recycleables to the Campbell County Amalgamated Recycling Enterprise (CARE) Center on Westover Road. Cardboard is allowed, as is wrapping paper, but not ribbons or bows.
Having items sorted is appreciated.
The facility is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
People also can drop off their natural Christmas trees beginning at 9 a.m. daily at the Gillette College Technical Education Center, 3251 S. 4J Road. The trees will be chipped for use in community gardens. People need to remove all decorations and lights before leaving the trees.
The drop off site will remain open through Jan. 31.
— News Record Staff
