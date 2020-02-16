Another chance to compete on the mat Saturday night for the Bolts was welcome, but for 10 seniors it was much more than a normal dual.
The Thunder Basin wrestling team faced off against Sheridan on Saturday and coach Mikah Kadera shuffled his lineup to try and get as many of his 12th graders on the mat as he could for senior night.
The opponent was rival Sheridan, and a pin by Cael Porter at 145 pounds sealed a 40-36 Bolts win.
For many seniors, it was a night they knew was coming, but didn’t expect to arrive so quickly.
“You just really don’t think about it until you realize you have two weeks left. It just seems like yesterday I was thinking, ‘Oh, I got four years left,’” said senior Warren Carr, who has been a state placer since his freshman year. “It’s kind of the end of a chapter and a really good chapter, but it definitely flew by.”
Carr started the dual for Thunder Basin by moving up to 160 pounds for the opening match. Carr said the Bolts wanted to start with some bonus points to get rolling and moving up also allowed for more seniors to enter the lineup.
He had no trouble at the higher weight, saying that he feels plenty fast and strong enough to move up a class. He wanted a pin or a tech fall, but settled for a 12-1 major decision to give the Bolts a 4-0 lead.
The next three TBHS wrestlers were all seniors as well, but only one got a win. Logan Geiser wrestled at 170 pounds and John Elkins at 195, but Christopher Richter was victorious during his final match at Thunder Basin High School.
He took on Quinton Mangus at 182 pounds, who is a buddy, and pinned him with 38 seconds left in the second period.
“It feels pretty great, I’m not going to lie. The whole day I was pretty excited for tonight because it’s my last home dual,” Richter said. “I’m just glad we were able to win the dual on senior night. It was good for everybody.”
After the loss at 195, Sheridan led 12-10, but the Bolts regained the advantage at 220 and 285 pounds. Freshman Lane Catlin, who moved up to 220 Saturday, wasted little time and got a pin with 23 seconds left in the first period.
Senior Dalton McInerney was even faster, pinning Justin Vela in just over a minute. McInerney, who is vying for a state championship this season, had senior night on his mind for a good part of the day.
“I was thinking about that when I woke this morning. I was like, ‘This is the last time I’m going to wrestle at home,’” McInerney said. “It was kind of emotional. For a lot of us seniors it was an emotional ride.
“I’m OK with it now because I did well in my last dual and a lot of us did. I’m kind of proud of how my team did.”
McInerney’s win gave the Bolts a 22-12 led, but the back-and-forth nature of the dual continued. Sheridan won by pin at 106 and by decision at 113, which closed the gap to 22-21 with six matches to go.
One of the keys to Thunder Basin maintaining the lead for most of the dual was winning by pin in six of their seven match wins. Sophomore Seamus Casey came up with the next one, pinning Dawson Goss 33 seconds into third period to extend the lead to 28-21.
Sheridan took a 30-28 lead with three matches to go by winning a decision at 126 and getting a pin at 132 pounds, but Thunder Basin dominated the next two weight classes to secure the win.
Junior Dylan Catlin had no problem at 138 pounds and rolled to a 50-second pin to regain a 34-30 lead.
Then Porter took to the mat for the biggest match of the dual. He flipped Alex Jack onto his back with 25 seconds left in the first period and pinned him with 6 seconds on the clock.
“I made a promise to myself when we lost to Sheridan at state football that any Sheridan kid I wrestled I would pin, and I did exactly that,” Porter said. “Sheridan is always a team we scrap with and it feels really good to beat them.”
The pin gave Thunder Basin a 40-30 lead, making it impossible for the Broncs to come back, and a forfeit by the Bolts at 152 made the final score 40-36.
“It’s always a good win whenever you beat your rival. They’re a solid team and they’ll be in the hunt for a trophy, just like us,” Kadera said. “Us coaches saw that our guys got a whole lot better this week. It just seemed to kick in and hopefully it’ll be another notch each and every week.”
This was the final dual of the season for the Bolts as they head to the regional tournament Friday and Saturday in Cheyenne.
