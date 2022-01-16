The Campbell County High School wrestling team finished 1-3 against four Montana schools at the Border Wars tournament in Sheridan this weekend. The Camels beat Laurel 42-39 and lost to Billings West 63-16, Billings Skyview 41-33 and Billings Senior 55-24.
In the win against Laurel, Darron Provost (120 pounds), Peyton Bachtold (126), Logan Johnson (138) and Sheldon Rollo (220) all won by pin. Colt Welsh (113), Cohen Granzer (182) and Ivan Tucker (195) won by forfeit.
Against West, Bachtold, Rollo and Lucas Hill were the only three Camels to win matches. Winning wrestlers against Skyview include Fischer Smith (106 pounds), Welsh, Provost Bachtold, Logan Ketterling (160 pounds) and Dalton McRee (285 pounds).
Against Senior, the Camels' four winning wrestlers included Welsh, Provost, Hill and Ketterling.
Campbell County will return to the mat this week for the Sturgis/CCHS Triangular on Thursday night in Sturgis.
