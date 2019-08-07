Equestrian trainer George Morris banned
DENVER — Renowned equestrian trainer George Morris has received a lifetime ban for sexual misconduct involving a minor — a case that he says has roots that are more than 50 years old and that he will appeal.
The U.S. Center for SafeSport placed the ban for the 81-year-old Morris on its website Monday.
Morris won the Olympic silver medal in 1960 and went on to coach the U.S. and Brazilian teams.
In a statement, Morris said he will appeal the ban, which stems from “events that allegedly occurred between 1968 and 1972.”
“Any allegations that suggest I have acted in ways that are harmful to any individual, the broader equestrian community and sport that I love dearly are false and hurtful,” he said.
This year, the U.S. Equestrian Federation updated its bylaws to officially bring trainers, who often operate as independent contractors, under the umbrella of its safe-sport policy.
Sentencing date set for ex-dean in Nassar case
LANSING, Mich. — Sentencing is scheduled for a former dean who had oversight of now-imprisoned sports doctor Larry Nassar at Michigan State University.
William Strampel goes back before a judge Wednesday, nearly two months after the College of Osteopathic Medicine’s ex-dean was convicted of neglect of duty and misconduct in office. He was acquitted of the more serious criminal sexual conduct charge.
He faces up to five years in prison on the felony misconduct conviction, which stems from a charge he used his public office to sexually harass students. He also was convicted of willfully neglecting to monitor Nassar.
Strampel was the first person charged after Michigan’s attorney general launched an investigation in 2017 into how Michigan State handled complaints against Nassar, who pleaded guilty to molesting patients and possessing child pornography.
Redskins to offer gambling telecast
The Washington Redskins will become the first NFL team to have a gambling-focused telecast of their games, offering cash prizes to viewers who correctly predict in-game outcomes during the preseason.
The telecasts on the regional cable network NBC Sports Washington will follow a formula established by the Redskins’ NBA neighbors, the Washington Wizards. The Wizards, however, offered the free-to-play contests during the regular season, while the Redskins will have them only during the four preseason games, when NBC Sports Washington has TV rights.
The network will continue to offer a traditional telecast on its main channel, while the gambling-focused telecast will air simultaneously on its secondary channel, NBC Sports Washington Plus. The Wizards offered the alternate telecast on eight games this season, and they saw increased ratings and fan engagement, said Damon Phillips, the network’s general manager.
Mariners’ Tim Beckham suspended 80 games
SEATTLE — Seattle Mariners infielder Tim Beckham has been suspended 80 games as part of baseball’s joint drug agreement after testing positive for stanozolol, a banned performance enhancer, Major League Baseball announced Tuesday.
Beckham’s suspension is effective immediately and ends his season.
In a statement released through the players’ association, Beckham says he took a product from a “trusted source, who had advised it was safe to take. Regrettably, the product was tainted.” Beckham says he appealed but an independent arbitrator upheld the suspension.
“I accept full responsibility for putting myself in this situation,” Beckham said.
Beckham was hitting .237 with 15 home runs and 47 RBIs in 88 games this season, his first in Seattle. The No. 1 overall draft pick in 2008 was a starter at the beginning of the year but had moved into a utility role over the past couple of months, playing all four infield positions and in left field.
