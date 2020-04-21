MLB can cut pay, lay off positions starting May 1
NEW YORK — Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred has made a move that allows teams to lay off or cut the pay of major and minor league managers, coaches, trainers and full-time scouts starting May 1.
Manfred has suspended uniform employee contracts that cover about 9,000 people, including general managers on some teams. Manfred cited the inability to play games due to the national emergency caused by the new coronavirus pandemic.
“Our clubs rely heavily on revenue from tickets/concessions, broadcasting/media, licensing and sponsorships to pay salaries,” Manfred wrote in an email Monday, a copy of which was obtained by The Associated Press. “In the absence of games, these revenue streams will be lost or substantially reduced, and clubs will not have sufficient funds to meet their financial obligations.”
“The impact of the suspension of the UEC on your personal employment situation will be determined by your club,” Manfred said.
Manfred’s intention to suspend the contracts was first reported by The Athletic.
Arizona, Atlanta, Boston, the Chicago White Sox, Cincinnati, Minnesota, the New York Yankees, Philadelphia, San Diego, San Francisco and Toronto are among the teams that have committed to paying full-time employees through May, and Miami will pay full-time baseball operations staff through the month. The Cubs will pay those on UECs and front-office staff through their May 29 paychecks.
Tom Brady ejected from closed park in Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. — Six Super Bowl rings may get you special treatment in a lot of places but former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady learned Monday that it won’t get you anything when you’re caught working out in a park that is closed to the public due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Tampa Mayor Jane Castor said during a news briefing Monday that the new Buccaneers quarterback was spotted working out by himself at a park downtown by staff patrol. The staffer went over to tell him he had to leave and she recognized the man to be the 42-year-old Brady.
“He’s been sighted,” Castor said.
The City of Tampa tweeted from its page Monday, “Sorry @TomBrady! Our @tampaparksrec team can’t wait to welcome you and our entire community back with even bigger smiles — until then, stay safe and stay home as much as you can to help flatten the curve.”
Brady recently moved his family into a furnished mansion he’s renting from former New York Yankees star Derek Jeter in Tampa.
The four-time Super Bowl MVP left the New England Patriots and signed a two-year, $50 million contract with the Bucs in free agency, joining a team with the worst winning percentage in league history.
Barcelona to sell title rights to Camp Nou
BARCELONA, Spain — Barcelona will sell the title rights to its storied stadium for one year in an effort to raise money for the fight against the coronavirus.
The Spanish club’s executive board said Tuesday it will donate the entire fee raised by selling the title rights to the Camp Nou to fighting the global pandemic.
The Camp Nou is the biggest stadium in Europe with more than 99,000 seats. It has never had a sponsor since it opened in 1957.
“We want to send a universal message: For the first time someone will have the opportunity to put their name on Camp Nou and the revenues will go to all of humanity, not just Barca,” club vice president Jordi Cardoner told The Associated Press.
“The initiative arose in an emergency situation. We think that we have to have a very quick response, putting our crown jewel at the service (of the fight).”
The club had planned to wait to sell the stadium’s title rights for the first time in the 2023-24 season. At that time, the club hopes to bring in 300 million euros ($326 million) paid up front for a 25-year contract to pay for renovations to the stadium and other facilities.
Cardoner, who has recovered after contracting the virus, said the board conceived of this new charity sale independent of the long-term deal of 25 years. But, he said that if there emerges a sponsor who wanted to include it in the long-term deal, then the club would consider it.
Cardoner said Barcelona wants to listen to offers from companies and private foundations and will consider opening it up to a group of interested sponsors who could team up and hopefully provide even more funds to help battle the new virus.
He would not give any estimate on how much the foundation hopes to earn from this “one-shot” sale. But given the greatness of Lionel Messi and the millions of spectators who tune in each week to watch Barcelona’s games, Camp Nou is one of the most coveted venues in sports.
“Camp Nou is sending out an S.O.S.,” Cardoner said. “We are open to everything. We want to maximize the economic participation and to ensure that the partners share our same social values.”
The stadium will maintain the name “Camp Nou” in addition to including the sponsor, the club said.
Barcelona’s foundation for social charities, which is overseen by Cardoner, will manage the investment of the money in fighting the virus. The foundation runs programs in Spain and in 58 other countries, largely focused on at-risk youth and refugees.
The club said it hopes to close a deal “in the coming weeks.” The decision will then have to be approved by a general assembly of club members, which number 140,000, likely to be held in October, if conditions permit.
How the money is used will be determined by the club’s foundation and the sponsor, with each party proposing how to distribute half of the funds, Cardoner said. Barcelona said it wants to propose using part of the money in Spain, especially in Catalonia, and in countries where the club has current charities. Cardoner said specific projects have not been chosen, but he would like some money to go to helping the elderly, especially in the devastated nursing home sector.
Cardoner said that he took some inspiration from the club’s decision in 2006 to put UNICEF on its shirt, which had never carried a sponsor before. The club moved the UNICEF logo to the back of the shirt in 2011 and sold the front to a corporate sponsor. It has continued to donate 2 million euros ($2.14 million) to UNICEF annually.
The main impetus, however, hit Cardoner while he was confined to his bed waging his own fight against an infection from the virus. He never needed hospitalization and fully recovered after a couple of weeks, but he said that the experience prompted him “think big.”
“I spent a long time in bed and had time to think,” he said. “We do a lot through our foundation, and it occurred to me that we had to think big, think big like we did with the shirt and UNICEF.”
Spain has been one of the hardest-hit countries by the COVID-19 virus, which causes respiratory failure especially in the elderly and the sick. More than 20,000 people have died in Spain, a death toll second only to the United States. The city of Barcelona and the surrounding areas in northeast Catalonia have been hotspots.
The suspension of the Spanish soccer amid the pandemic has put a large hole in the expected revenues of Barcelona, forcing its players to take a pay cut. Still, Cardoner said the club was not tempted to use the title rights revenue now to help plug the holes.
The decision comes during a rocky season for Barcelona and president Josep Bartomeu, who has weathered a mid-season coaching switch, internal tiffs between club officials and players, and the resignation of six board members. Even so, Barcelona leads the league that is now in limbo.
Finchem to join Woods next year in World Golf Hall of Fame
Tim Finchem, who expanded the PGA Tour’s footprint around the world and negotiated TV contracts that more than tripled prize money during his two decades as commissioner, has been elected to the World Golf Hall of Fame.
Finchem was elected through the contributor category and will become the 10th administrator to be inducted, joining predecessor Deane Beman.
He was PGA Tour commissioner when the World Golf Hall of Fame opened in 1998 in St. Augustine, Florida.
“One of the great things about that is to get know the inductees who I didn’t know in other aspects of my job,” Finchem said Monday. “It’s a tremendous list of people. To be included in that group is very powerful. I want to thank those who thought I was deserving of it. In many ways, I didn’t feel I am deserving because I just had so much fun being in the job for so long.”
Finchem found it fitting that he joins the induction class of 2021 with Tiger Woods, whom he first saw at a college tournament his first year as commissioner in 1994. Later that year, Finchem noticed players finishing up their rounds at the World Series of Golf at Firestone and watching an 18-year-old Woods win the first of three straight U.S. Amateurs.
Woods was elected through the male player category a month ago. Marion Hollins, one of the leading women in golf a century ago, was elected as a contributor.
“I am especially proud to stand alongside one of the world’s all-time greats, Tiger Woods, in the Class of 2021 and look forward to what will be an exciting year ahead,” Finchem said.
Woods joined the PGA Tour in 1996 after two years at Stanford and brought enormous attention to himself and to the tour. Along with winning twice in seven starts, Woods won the Masters in his first attempt as a pro by setting 20 records, including a 12-shot victory that set off the first wave of “Tigermania.”
Finchem seized on it.
He was in the middle of negotiating a new network television contract, and prize money spiked. More deals followed in 2001, 2006 and 2012. PGA Tour prize money went from under $100 million on three tours in 1994 when Finchem was appointed commissioner to more than $400 million over six tours when he retired at the end of 2016.
Finchem laughed Monday when asked what his job would have been like had Woods played tennis.
“It would have been a much more difficult job,” he said. “Tiger coming on the scene ... took our sport to another level. It continues on today. As a sport, we were blessed he didn’t like tennis.”
It wasn’t just money, however.
Finchem created The First Tee program shortly after Woods won the Masters. Turning back Greg Norman’s proposal for a world tour, Finchem came up with the World Golf Championships series in 1999 that led to three events for players from the leading six tours around the world. He also took advantage of a growing class of international players from outside Europe — Norman, Nick Price, Ernie Els, Vijay Singh among those — by starting the Presidents Cup in 1994.
Along with trying to get golfers paid like other athletes, Finchem tried to reshape the season to give it a more defined finish. He created the FedEx Cup in 2007, a separate competition at the end of the year that paid $10 million — an amount now at $15 million — to the winner.
At the heart of his work was making the PGA Tour logo recognizable around the world, a symbol of strength.
The PGA Tour had a developmental circuit now called the Korn Ferry Tour and the PGA Tour Champions for players 50 and older. Now it has circuits in Canada (Mackenzie Tour), Latin America and China.
“Tim Finchem’s vision and leadership have made an indelible impact on the game of golf over the past 25 years,” said Jay Monahan, whom Finchem groomed as his successor.
Monahan delivered the news to Finchem during The Players Championship, two days before golf joined so many other sports in shutting down because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Some of Finchem’s best work came during tough times. He kept the PGA Tour fully sponsored during the recession in 2008 and kept prize money from shrinking as a show of strength.
The Hall of Fame is expected to announce a fourth inductee later this week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.