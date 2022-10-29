Local unemployment rate remains unchanged at 3.3%
Campbell County’s unemployment rate remained unchanged from August to September, staying at 3.3%, which is in line with the state average.
It’s the seventh highest unemployment rate in the state.
The local labor force increased by more than 300, growing to 21,897 people, and the number of employed people increased by nearly 350 to 21,180.
Campbell County’s 3.3% mark is a big improvement over last September’s mark of 4.2%. It was the second largest year-over-year decrease in the state, behind only Natrona County.
The Research & Planning section of the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services reported today that the state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate rose from 3.1% in August to 3.3% in September.
Wyoming’s unemployment rate has stayed in the narrow range of 3% to 3.4% in each of the past seven months and is slightly lower than the current U.S. rate of 3.5%. From September 2021 to September 2022, Wyoming’s unemployment rate fell from 4.2% to 3.3%.
In September, the lowest unemployment rates were found in Teton County at 1.9% and Weston County at 2.2%. The highest rates were reported in Sweetwater County at 3.8%, Natrona County at 3.7%, and Uinta County at 3.5%.
Total nonfarm employment in Wyoming, which is not seasonally adjusted and is measured by place of work, rose from 283,800 in September 2021 to 291,500 in September 2022, an increase of 7,700 jobs, or 2.7%.
Dog park still closed due to Parvo; Fur Kids pet costume contest moved online
The pet costume contest that the Fur Kids Foundation was set to put on at its Holiday Bazaar Saturday has been moved to online and O-SO Fun Dog Park in Gillette remains closed because of the continuous spread of the parvovirus throughout town.
“The Holiday Bazaar will still go on but we didn’t feel it was safe or wise with the Parvo outbreak right now that we have that many animals in a public place,” said Mary Melaragno, co-founder of the Fur Kids Foundation.
The contest will move online where anyone wanting to show off their paw-some pet can upload a photo to the event on the Fur Kids’ Facebook page. People can add the photos from now through Halloween and Petco, the foundation’s partner for the contest, will go through the photos and announce winners of the “small animal and big animal” categories on Tuesday.
The O-SO Fun Dog Park on Hannum Road also closed earlier this month “due to possible parvovirus contamination,” according to a city press release.
What is Parvo?
The parvovirus is nothing new and has been out and about in Gillette for at least the last 30 years that Darren Lynde has been working as a veterinarian. But in the last month, it’s the increase in cases that has caused worry.
“We’re still seeing it and it maybe seems to be winding down but there’s just been a spike at the moment,” Lynde said of the outbreak. “(Gillette) is not unique in this but locally it is definitely happening.”
Parvo is spread through an infected dog shedding the virus in its stool. Lynde said that even after the stool is picked up, people or animals can track it on their shoes or clothing into their home. Animals can then lick it off their paws or become infected after being around their parents who still have traces of the virus on them.
Dogs will show symptoms like vomiting and diarrhea. The virus also attacks the bone marrow that in turn decreases a dog’s immunity, Lynde said.
“It’s a hardy virus,” he said. “But really, this is a story about prevention.”
Many of the cases he’s dealt with include non-vaccinated or partially vaccinated dogs, like puppies.
“The best part about this virus is it’s now preventable because of vaccinations,” Lynde said. “There’s actually a weapon to prevent this.”
He encouraged all pet owners to make sure that their dogs are up-to-date on their vaccines. For puppy owners, he said that to ensure full effect of the vaccine, it should be given about two weeks after a pup’s final vaccinations at four months old.
Until that point, he discouraged owners from bringing their puppies into highly trafficked areas like parks, dog parks or rest stops. That advice also spreads to older dogs.
“The bottom line is we can’t keep (Parvo) completely away but the vaccine is the best protection,” Lynde said. “One thing nice here is when winter comes there tends to be less dogs out running around so it’s not as easy to transmit it. They’re inside with their families.”
He encouraged people to contact their veterinarians if they notice any signs of the virus or if they have any questions. For more information, he also recommended people visit veterinarypartner.vin.com.
First snow brings mixed emotions, caution to slow down
When Jacklyn Stephenson and her children woke up Monday morning, there were mixed emotions.
Her oldest, who enjoys snowboarding, was very excited, while her youngest, who in contrast loathes the cold, showed disappointment. It was the first snowfall of the season.
Stephenson works at Hillcrest Auto Body where she saw an increase in accidents due to the icy roads. Even with preventative driving, the roads still left their mark on quite a few vehicles around town.
“We did have a couple of tow-ins that day,” Stephenson said. “The smaller accidents will probably roll in through the next couple of weeks. It was very slick out there and it’s hard (to stop) when there’s a sheet of ice.”
She and Wade Manning, owner of Manning Wrecker Service, expect to see more accidents in storms that hit later in the year. Since the weather in Gillette is less than stable, Stephenson said that a surprise storm could hit from this point on virtually any day through May.
Although Manning answered a few tow calls, the little accumulation didn’t result in as many accidents as other storms in the past.
“There were a few wrecks right off the bat in the morning and even Sunday,” he said. “It’s usually intersections that get it.”
Every year, the first snow hits a little different but this year’s was far less than the 12-inch snowstorm that made its way through Gillette over two days in 2021.
Monday afternoon, Kyle Carstens, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Rapid City, South Dakota, said that only 1 inch of snow had accumulated in Gillette. On Sunday, there were trace amounts.
The milder weather locals have experienced this fall will continue through at least this week with the next chance of snow or rain coming in the middle of next week.
Carstens said the highs for today and tomorrow will remain in the 40s, rising to the 50s over the weekend and cooling off into the middle of next week.
For now, road conditions are back to normal and further storms seem a mere thought in the distance, but Manning and Stephenson encourage drivers to drive carefully whenever the next storm does inevitably hit.
Stephenson said she often sees a few rear-end crashes after days like Monday and offered a bit of advice for those who approach icy conditions the same as any other day.
“Take time to drive slower and start slowing down before you normally would,” she said.
