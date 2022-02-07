Driver OK in Highway 50 semi rollover
The driver of a semi truck that rolled onto its side and off of the road Saturday night is OK.
The Campbell County Fire Department responded to the crash on Highway 50 near Saunders Road around 10:15 p.m. Saturday, where the driver denied any injury.
The semi truck carried a non-hazardous load and firefighters contained leaking fluids and provided traffic control at the scene.
The overturned truck was still roadside early Sunday afternoon.
No one hurt in Friday’s home fire
Two adults and two children are being helped by the Red Cross after a fire at their trailer home on Aleute Lane on Friday.
Some people were home at the time of the fire, but no one had any fire-related injuries, according to J.R. Fox, deputy chief.
Twelve firefighters responded to the call at about 1:20 p.m. and the fire was put out by about 1:30 p.m. Fox said they stayed on the scene for at least another hour to make sure everything was under control and things like utilities were secure.
The police department, sheriff’s office, health emergency medical services, the city’s electrical division, and Black Hills Energy all helped the fire department at the home.
In cases like these where a family is put out of place because of a home fire, the fire department works to put the family members in touch with Red Cross, Fox said.
“Red Cross takes it from there and helps get them back on their feet,” Fox said.
Red Cross helps with immediate needs and keeps in touch with the family, as well.
“We give them financial assistance that helps with hotel, clothing and food, but we also offer disaster help services, mental health services and spiritual care,” said Dennis Hughes, senior disaster program manager with Red Cross.
The different types of assistance help to guide the family through the stressful situation, and Hughes said this time of the year has been busy for them.
“It’s been hopping, let me tell ya,” he said.
Fox also noted that the number of home fires may be a little higher than average, but that’s pretty typical of the winter months.
Different types of heating methods are used more frequently and sometimes even little things like cigarettes that aren’t put out all the way, are taken up by the wind and end up lighting something on fire, Fox said.
The department is still looking into the cause of the fire at the trailer home.
Local, state economy continued to recover
Campbell County’s economy in the third quarter of 2021 experienced a little bit of growth, but it trailed behind the state’s economic growth.
When compared to the third quarter of 2020, Campbell County added nearly 150 jobs and $16.25 million in total wages, according to the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services’ research and planning section.
In the third quarter, Campbell County had an average monthly employment of 22,814, an 0.6% increase from 2020’s third quarter, while the $333.5 million in total wages was a 5.1% jump. Both marks were good enough for fourth highest in the state, behind Laramie, Natrona and Teton counties.
The private sector added 313 jobs and saw a 6.5% increase in total wages, while local government shrunk by 141 jobs.
The mining industry, including oil and gas, added 251 jobs and made up for 21% of all jobs in Campbell County. Food services added 109 jobs, and private health care and social assistance added 84 jobs.
Industries that shrunk the most, percentage wise, included public health care and social assistance, which decreased by 132 jobs, an 11.2% drop, and real estate, which dropped by 9% with 26 fewer jobs. Federal public administration dropped by almost 40%, losing 24 of 61 total jobs.
Despite the growth, the total number of jobs has not returned to pre-pandemic levels. Total employment in the third quarter was about 12,700 jobs fewer than the third quarter 2019.
4th courtroom, annex still under discussion
It won’t be long before the Campbell County Commissioners go over the budget for fiscal year 2022-2023, and they want a clearer picture on their biggest priority in the budget — not including employees — which is a fourth district courtroom.
Public Works Director Matt Olsen met with the commissioners last week to give them a brief overview of what to expect when it comes time to go over the county’s capital construction budget.
In the upcoming legislative session, there will be a bill that proposes adding district judges to three districts in Wyoming, including the 6th Judicial District, which does most of its work in Campbell County.
The commissioners said their top priority is to get a fourth district courtroom built on the second floor of the courthouse in anticipation of the bill being passed. It would include construction on the second floor, as well as a remodel of the first floor of the courthouse annex, which will be the future home of the public defender’s office and Adult Treatment Court.
In December, the county approved a contract for Schutz Foss Architects to provide the design and construction administration for the construction of a fourth district courtroom, which will include major work to the second floor of the courthouse and the first floor of the courthouse annex.
It’s the same firm that made a preliminary design two years ago when the county first looked at moving some departments across the street.
But there are other projects, including maintenance and moving other departments, that could also be completed at the same time.
Olsen said while these would come at an additional cost, it might be cheaper in the long run to get them done all at once, instead of waiting a couple of years down the road.
For example, the elevators in the courthouse are “‘70s vintage,” Olsen said, and they could be replaced.
“Those are add-ons that we could do if we could see a good savings and if it makes sense,” said Commission Chairman Del Shelstad. “If it doesn’t make sense from dollars or operations, we may want to push that off.”
He used Cam-plex as an example, pointing out maintenance issues that are popping up now that could’ve been addressed during the remodel of the Heritage Center and Energy Hall.
“In the long run, you save money to include stuff like that,” Shelstad said.
Curative test site leaving courthouse annex
The free COVID-19 testing site in the old Cloud Peak Energy Building shut down its operations in Gillette on Friday.
The testing location, run by Curative and located across the street from the Campbell County Courthouse, opened in September through partnership with Campbell County Public Health and the Wyoming Department of Health.
Public Health had referred its COVID-19 testing to that location. With all of the current testing options in town run by private providers, Public Health now refers those seeking tests to the list of private providers on its website, found at campbellcountywy.gov/2104/Coronavirus-COVID-19.
The agency cannot recommend particular providers because they are all privately run, said Response Coordinator Ivy McGowan.
Public Health still has testing options for first responders as well as city and county employees who seek testing.
