If you ask Elaine Jessen, volunteer extraordinaire, what her talent is, she won’t hesitate to tell you.
“Asking people for money is probably my strength,” she said.
Jessen, 75, has spent the last few decades volunteering for a number of organizations and fundraising events, the two biggest being the Society of Petroleum Engineers’ Crawfish Boil and the Festival of Trees.
In the early 2000s, her daughter’s friend had brain cancer, and she went to the Society of Petroleum Engineers asking for money to help with his medical expenses.
“They gave it to me, and I told them I’d peel onions,” she said.
Before too long, Jessen went from peeling onions to serving on the committee for the Crawfish Boil. She did this for 21 years, stepping away a few years ago.
Dave Dorson, owner of Expresso Lube and a board member along with Jessen for years, said this honor is well-deserved.
“It’s about time she got on there,” Dorson said. “She deserves it.”
He spoke to Jessen’s talent for bringing in money each year for the Crawfish Boil. While some people might bring in six to 10 sponsors, Jessen would consistently bring in 40 sponsors, and it took three or four people to replace her, Dorson said.
“She brought in more money than any volunteer we ever had,” he said. “She’s just good with people, she’s got one of them personalities that she asks you for money, you just smile and give it to her, not everybody has that talent.”
All of the proceeds from the event go to families in Campbell County who have experienced medical hardships.
Jessen said that when “we’d give the money away, it was really amazing, the difference that it could make.”
“We miss her, but she put in some good hard years, it’s time for someone else to step up,” Dorson said.
Jessen also was one of the co-chairs of the first Festival of Trees committee, and she spent 13 years on that board. In the event’s first year, 16 trees and 15 wreaths were sold at auction and $9,172 was raised for the LifeLine program.
“It was fun when we first did it, we hardly had any trees that year,” Jessen said. “We made nothing compared to what they make now, but it was the beginning.”
It’s since grown into the biggest fundraiser in Gillette, raising hundreds of thousands of dollars every year.
Jessen said Gillette is and has been a very giving community.
“It’s not just a matter of asking, it’s a matter of having the right people that are willing to give,” she said. “There are lots of them (here).”
She said she’s volunteered for as long as she can remember.
“Initially I volunteered because I believed in (a cause) but I couldn’t actually afford to give a lot of money,” she said. “Everybody can afford to give their time.”
