Tuesday
Toddler Time: 9:30-10:30 a.m., Campbell County Public Library.
Storytime: 10:30-11:30 a.m., Campbell County Public Library.
Teen Card Club: 4-6 p.m., Campbell County Public Library.
Gillette author Mary Kelley book signing: 7 p.m., Campbell County Rockpile Museum.
Al-Anon Meeting: 12 p.m., Roadway Alliance Church, 811 Hemlock Ave, Gillette.
Wednesday
Coffee with a Cop: 8-10 a.m., The Local, 300 S Gillette Ave.
Toddler Time: 9:30-10:30 a.m., Campbell County Public Library.
Storytime: 10:30-11:30 a.m., Campbell County Public Library.
Improv workshop: 6-9 p.m., Cam-plex Heritage Center Theater.
Thursday
Toddler Time: 9:30-10:30 a.m., Campbell County Public Library.
Storytime: 10:30-11:30 a.m., Campbell County Public Library.
Teen Anime Club: 4-5:30 p.m., Campbell County Public Library.
Al-Anon Meeting: 7:30 p.m., Roadway Alliance Church, 811 Hemlock Ave.
Friday
Pregnancy and labor workshop: 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Alla Lala, 103 E. Third Street.
Summer Farmers Market: 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Berkshire Hathaway parking lot.
Teen Open-Play Gaming: 1:30-4 p.m., Campbell County Public Library.
YES House Dancing with the Stars: 6 p.m., Cam-plex Wyoming Center.
Saturday
All In Celebration — New Life Church: 10-10:30 a.m., New Life Church
All In Celebration — New Life Church: 3-5 p.m., New Life Church
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.