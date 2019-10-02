Thursday
CCHS and TBHS cross-country at Sturgis Invite, TBA
Friday
Gillette College women’s soccer vs. Northwest College, 1:30 p.m.
CCHS and TBHS swimming and diving at Sheridan, 4 p.m.
Gillette College men’s soccer vs. Northwest College, 4 p.m.
CCHS volleyball vs. Laramie, 5 p.m.
CCHS football at Rock Springs, 6 p.m.
TBHS football vs. Natrona County, 7 p.m.
Gillette Wild at Butte Cobras, 7:30 p.m.
TBHS volleyball at Scottsbluff, NE Invite, TBA
Gillette College rodeo at Lamar Community College, TBA
Saturday
CCHS and TBHS swimming and diving at Kelly Walsh, Casper, 10 a.m.
CCHS volleyball vs. Cheyenne South, 1 p.m.
Gillette College women’s soccer vs. Central Wyoming College, 1:30 p.m.
Gillette College men’s soccer vs. Northwest College, 4 p.m.
Gillette Wild at Butte Cobras, 7:30 p.m.
TBHS volleyball at Scottsbluff, NE Invite, TBA
Gillette College rodeo at Lamar Community College, TBA
Sunday
Gillette College rodeo at Lamar Community College, TBA
Oct. 10
CCHS volleyball vs. TBHS, 7 p.m.
Oct. 11
TBHS football at Rock Springs, 6 p.m.
CCHS football vs. Sheridan, 7 p.m.
TBHS volleyball vs. Laramie, 6 p.m.
TBHS and CCHS at Wants Chaney Memorial Invite, Cam-Plex Park, 2 p.m.
Gillette Wild at Missoula Junior Bruins, 7:05 p.m.
Gillette Rodeo at Laramie County Community College, TBA
Oct. 12
CCHS and TBHS volleyball at Border Wars, Sheridan, TBA
CCHS and TBHS swimming and diving vs. Kelly Walsh, 5 p.m.
Gillette men’s soccer at Central Community College, Columbus, NE, 2 p.m.
Gillette women’s soccer at Central Community College, Columbus, NE, 4 p.m.
Gillette Wild at Missoula Junior Bruins, 7:05 p.m.
Gillette Rodeo at Laramie County Community College, TBA
Oct. 13
Gillette Rodeo at Laramie County Community College, TBA
