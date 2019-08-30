Websites infected iPhones with spyware
Researchers say cyberspies exploited security vulnerabilities to plant spyware on Apple iPhones when users merely visited a small group of malware-infected websites.
Sensitive data accessed included text messages, photos and real-time location. Security experts are calling the just-announced vulnerability, which Apple fixed in February, the worst yet affecting iPhones.
Google security researchers say thousands of iPhone users were exposed over more than two years before Apple issued a patch. They do not say who was behind the cyberespionage but experts say it has the hallmarks of a nation-state effort.
Google researcher Ian Beer says in a blog posted late Thursday that the discovery should dispel any notion that it costs a million dollars to successfully hack an iPhone.
Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Iran still in violation of nuclear deal
VIENNA — The U.N. atomic watchdog reported Friday that Iran remains in violation of limitations set by the 2015 nuclear deal with major powers.
In a confidential quarterly report distributed to member states and seen by The Associated Press, the International Atomic Energy Agency said Iran’s stockpile of low-enriched uranium still exceeds the amount allowed by the so-called Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, or JCPOA.
It also said Iran continues to enrich uranium up to 4.5%, above the 3.67% allowed.
The violations were announced by Iran, and confirmed by the IAEA last month, and are meant to put pressure on the signatories to the JCPOA to provide more economic incentives.
Enriched uranium at the 3.67% level is enough for peaceful pursuits but is far below weapons-grade levels of 90%. At the 4.5% level, it is enough to help power Iran’s Bushehr reactor, the country’s only nuclear power plant.
Poland, US agree on
6 sites for US troops
WARSAW, Poland — Poland’s defense minister says six locations for additional U.S. troops have been agreed on with Washington and talks continue on one more site.
President Donald Trump agreed in June to send 1,000 more U.S. troops in addition to the 4,500 already stationed at six different locations across Poland. The U.S. will also place a division-level command in Poland.
Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said Friday that six locations for the additional troops have already been agreed on and a seventh location is being debated. He didn’t clarify if the six sites are the ones already existing.
Blaszczak said that the signing of a related declaration that had been planned this weekend was postponed after Trump canceled his visit to Poland to deal with Hurricane Dorian approaching Florida.
Great Barrier Reef outlook ‘very poor’
CANBERRA, Australia — The government agency that manages Australia’s Great Barrier Reef has downgraded its outlook for the corals’ condition from “poor” to “very poor” due to warming oceans.
The Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Authority’s condition report, which is updated every five years, is the latest bad news for the 133,360 square miles colorful coral network off the northeast Australian coast as climate change and coral bleaching take their toll.
The report issued Friday finds the greatest threat to the reef remains climate change. The other threats are associated with coastal development, land-based water runoff and human activity such as illegal fishing.
“Significant global action to address climate change is critical to slowing the deterioration of the reef’s ecosystem and heritage values and supporting recovery,” the report said. “Such actions will complement and greatly increase the effectiveness of local management actions in the Reef and its catchment.”
The report is the agency’s third and tracks deterioration since the first in 2009.
The deterioration in the reef’s outlook mostly reflects the expanding area of coral killed or damaged by coral bleaching.
Comey violated FBI policies in handling of memos
WASHINGTON — Former FBI Director James Comey violated FBI policies in his handling of memos documenting private conversations with President Donald Trump, the Justice Department’s inspector general said Thursday.
The watchdog office said Comey broke bureau rules by giving one memo containing unclassified information to a friend with instructions to share the contents with a reporter. Comey also failed to return his memos to the FBI after he was dismissed in May 2017, retaining copies of some of them in a safe at home, and shared them with his personal lawyers without permission from the FBI, the report said.
“By not safeguarding sensitive information obtained during the course of his FBI employment, and by using it to create public pressure for official action, Comey set a dangerous example for the over 35,000 current FBI employees — and the many thousands more former FBI employees — who similarly have access to or knowledge of non-public information,” the report said.
The report is the second in as many years to criticize Comey’s actions as FBI director, following a separate inspector general rebuke for decisions made during the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server. It is one of multiple inspector general investigations undertaken in the last three years into the decisions and actions of Comey and other senior FBI leaders.
