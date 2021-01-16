The Thunder Basin High School wrestling team came out of the Trojan Border Wars in Casper with a 5-1 record this weekend. As a team, the Bolts beat Cody 59-10, Laramie 58-15, Natrona County 40-30, Douglas 42-37 and Kelly Walsh 45-30.
Thunder Basin’s lone loss came against North Platte, 41-25.
Against North Platte, Lane Catlin (220 pounds) and Alex Draper (120) won by pin. Blaize Burrow (106), Antonio Avila (113) and Seamus Casey (145) all won by decision while Cael Porter (152) won by major decision, 15-2.
Wrestling against Laramie, Dillon Glick (195), Lane Catlin, Dylan Skillings (285), Draper and Porter all won by pin. Deyton Johnson (160) and Avila won by major decision while Burrow won by decision, 4-1. Dylan Catlin (138) won by technical fall 15-0.
Against Natrona County, Aden Jorgensen (182), Glick, Lane Catlin, Avila, and Draper all won by pin. Dylan Catlin won his match against Billy Brenton by major decision 14-5, while Porter won by injury default.
In a close dual against Douglas, Glick, Burrow, Avila, Draper and Casey all pinned their opponents. Against Kelly Walsh, Glick, Lane Catlin, Burrow, Draper and Dylan Catlin won by pin. Lane Catlin won his match against the Trojans by major decision 13-5, while Casey beat his opponent by decision 2-1.
Next for Thunder Basin will be a triangular meet with Sturgis, South Dakota, and Campbell County at 7 p.m. Thursday. The Bolts also will wrestle in the Moorcroft Invite on Saturday.
