Rory Geis pleaded guilty to felony theft related to stealing from Gillette Little League. But he has not been sentenced yet, as erroneously reported in the Aug. 16 edition of the News Record. His sentencing has been scheduled for Oct. 27.
Correction
jgoodrick
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest News
- Voters elect three new faces to county commission
- Primary election draws record number of voters
- Students support peers affected by sexual assault
- City, county continue Camporee discourse
- Field of Dreams game a once-in-a-lifetime experience for Mark Edwards
- Immunity attempt fails, man accused of shooting at friend set for trial
- Driskill faced close call for final Senate term in muddy race
- Banding together: Marching bands prepare for start of fall season
Most Popular
Articles
- 2022 Campbell County Primary Election Results
- Two men die in crash south of Wright
- Primary Election voting ends, results to follow
- Man accused of sex assault pleads not guilty to 26 charges
- Former Little League treasurer pleads guilty to theft
- Blotter: Man arrested for DUI after crashing into backyard
- Cheney vs. Hageman: Primary election choice for U.S. House seat will have national ramifications
- Jamie Lynn Reynolds
- Blotter: Bank stops suspected $28K fraud attempt
- Erica Marie Azure (Smilie)
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- CCH to address $17 million in bad debt losses, considers upfront charges (6)
- A note to our friends next door (6)
- Wyoming voters decide for autocratic or democratic government (5)
- County resident claims county's public records policy is illegal (4)
- Cheney vs. Hageman: Primary election choice for U.S. House seat will have national ramifications (3)
- Woman sentenced in fentanyl-by-mail case (3)
- Why would anybody vote for Liz Cheney? (3)
- I will not be voting for Liz Cheney (3)
- Land board, public works make progress on Camporee prep (3)
- Washington D. C. politics in Wyoming? (3)
- Gas prices down, may fall more, and drivers starting to notice (2)
- PPP loan records contradict GOP’s federal funding stance (2)
- Thank you from Texas (2)
- Courthouse annex project to go out to bid in next few weeks (2)
- Elect a new county attorney (2)
- You think that is normal? (2)
- Man convicted of aggravated child abuse gets 4 to 8 years in prison (2)
- Henkes wins county attorney race with 70% of vote (1)
- Gillette man found with 7,000 fentanyl pills and 10 pounds of meth sentenced federally (1)
- Hageman is right for Wyoming (1)
- City to look into nuisance ordinances (1)
- WAPA approves connection for wind farm (1)
- Lack of concern is disturbing (1)
- An unreasonable reaction to an absurd request (1)
- County fair schedule change in ’24 raises concern from some (1)
- Barrasso, Lummis undecided on same-sex marriage bill (1)
- Federal complaint filed against Rep. Chuck Gray (1)
- Why does school start so early? (1)
- Don't support left or right wing RINOs (1)
- Merchen earns top spot in clerk of district court office (1)
- County Commission candidate Jacob Dalby (1)
- One year of independence for Gillette College (1)
- Cross training: Rodeo twins carry lessons with them across fields (1)
- Patriot Conservatives account garnished to pay sanctions (1)
- Rhiannon Davis signs to Lincoln Memorial University for bowling (1)
- Meat processor expands into retail space, old shop stays open under new owner (1)
- Game and Fish examining policy change (1)
- Man accused of pointing shotgun at ranch hand bound over (1)
- You're fortunate to have a patriot (1)
- Laramie County school district library policies divide community (1)
- Gray beats Nethercott for Secretary of State (1)
- 6 Campbell County athletes participate in short go at this year's NHSFR (1)
- Cindy Lovelace wins race for county clerk (1)
- An unintended outcome: Amendment to stop Obamacare used in case for abortion-rights (1)
- Landowner's rezoning proposal has neighbors upset (1)
Latest e-Edition
Featured Businesses
Wright Wyoming
Currently Open
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.