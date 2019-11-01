Pronghorn women’s basketball starts season
The Pronghorn women’s basketball team heads to Sheridan to start its season Friday against the Wyoming All-Stars and then stays for another game against Rocky Mountain College’s junior varsity team on Saturday.
It will be the first-year coaching staff’s (head coach Liz Lewis and assistant coach Janie Rayback) first real test to see what kind of team they have put together on short notice. Lewis started her tenure on June 1 and had just a couple of months to lock in a crop of new freshmen players.
Lewis added seven freshmen to the group of seven sophomores on the Pronghorn roster. Three of her players — Emma Jarvis, Karlie Valdez and Sydney Thompson — are currently playing soccer for the Pronghorns. They will miss the opening basketball games because the soccer team has a Region 9 tournament semifinal game on Saturday in Denver.
Conor McGregor fined in Ireland for assault
DUBLIN — Conor McGregor has been fined 1,000 euros ($1,120) for assaulting a man in a pub.
The retired mixed martial arts fighter from Ireland pleaded guilty to a charge of assault during an appearance at Dublin District Court.
Video footage of the incident in April was played in the hearing.
McGregor accepted his actions were “very wrong”, telling the judge: “I assure you nothing of this nature will happen again.”
The 31-year-old McGregor hasn’t fought in MMA since losing by submission to Khabib Nurmagomedov in October 2018. He was banned for six months and fined $50,000 for his part in a post-fight brawl.
Towns and Embiid suspended two games
NEW YORK — Philadelphia center Joel Embiid and Minnesota center Karl-Anthony Towns have each been suspended two games without pay for an on-court altercation and continued escalation.
Kiki VanDeWeghe, the NBA’s executive vice president of basketball operations, announced the suspensions Thursday, a day after the undefeated 76ers’ 117-95 home victory over the Timberwolves.
The star players were ejected after tangling with 6:42 left in the third quarter and the 76ers ahead 75-55. Embiid shoved Towns, who answered with a punch that missed as both men fell to the floor. Philadelphia’s Ben Simmons jumped in and forcefully held Towns down as other players and coaches ran onto the court.
“I didn’t throw any punches, so I shouldn’t get suspended,” Embiid said Wednesday night.
They were ejected after a video review.
“We deemed the altercation a fight. Therefore, by rule, they’re both ejected,” said Mark Ayotte, the officials’ crew chief. “I just saw them each lock arms. And that escalated to the fight.”
Trent Williams reveals he had cancer at Wash.
ASHBURN, Va. — Washington Redskins tackle Trent Williams revealed a cancer diagnosis that played a part in his lengthy holdout and distrust of the team’s medical staff and the organization.
Williams says he told the team of the medical issue six years ago, and the growth on his head grew substantially over time. In an almost 20-minute meeting with reporters Thursday, the 31-year-old said he had a tumor removed from his skull and needs to get checked out every six months to make sure he’s OK.
The seven-time Pro Bowl selection had three surgeries during the offseason to remove the tumor and remained away from the team during that time. Williams said it got pretty serious and he was “told some scary things” by doctors that changed his outlook on life.
Williams also expressed dissatisfaction with his contract that runs through 2020 without guaranteed dollars. Despite returning, he would not commit to playing again for the organization that drafted him fourth overall in 2010.
The Redskins released a statement Thursday saying they’ve requested the NFL Management Council convene a joint committee with the Players Association to review Williams’ medical records and the care given to him. In the statement, the team said it continues to “prioritize the health and well-being of our players and staff.”
Royals hire new manager Mike Matheny
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals hired Mike Matheny as manager.
The 49-year-old Matheny was manager of the cross-state St. Louis Cardinals from 2012-18, going 591-474 and becoming the first manager to reach the postseason his first four seasons. The Cardinals reached the World Series in 2013, losing to the Boston Red Sox.
Matheny was fired in July 2018 with the Cardinals 7½ games out of the NL Central race at the time. He was hired last November by the Royals as a special adviser for player development, putting him in place to succeed Royals manager Ned Yost.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.