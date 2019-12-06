Reds sign Moustakas to 4-year/$64 million deal
CINCINNATI — All-Star infielder Mike Moustakas completed a $64 million, four-year contract Thursday with the Cincinnati Reds, the biggest free agent deal in franchise history.
They agreed to the deal earlier in the week. Moustakas was in town to sign it Thursday and get introduced at the team’s annual fan festival.
The Reds have become active in free agency the last two years, trying to escape a rut of six straight losing seasons. They signed Moustakas from the NL Central-rival Brewers. The 31-year-old infielder will plug the Reds’ hole at second base, which opened when Scooter Gennett got hurt and then was traded at midseason.
Cincinnati scored the fourth-fewest runs in the NL last season despite one of the league’s most hitter-friendly ballparks. Bulking up on offense is their top priority in the offseason.
Twins, pitcher Pineda agree to 2-year deal
MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Twins and starting pitcher Michael Pineda agreed Thursday to a two-year, $20 million contract to bring the right-hander back after a suspension for a banned diuretic, according to a person familiar with the negotiations.
The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity, because the deal had not been announced and was subject to a successful physical exam.
Pineda went 11-5 with a 4.01 ERA in 146 innings over 26 starts for the Twins in 2019, his first season with the team, before Major League Baseball announced Sept. 7 a 60-game suspension for a positive test for hydrochlorothiazide, which can be used for weight loss and blood pressure management. It’s outlawed because it can mask the presence of steroids.
That kept Pineda out of the postseason for the American League Central champion Twins, who were swept in three games in the Division Series by the New York Yankees. Pineda, who will turn 31 next month, will have 39 games left on the suspension to serve before he can take the mound for the Twins in mid-May.
Tua Tagovailoa deciding on NFL draft future
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Tua Tagovailoa said being assured he’d likely remain a high NFL draft pick could make “the biggest decision of my life” a little easier.
The Alabama quarterback is still weighing his options and going through rehab for the right hip injury that ended his junior season — and potentially his career with the 11th-ranked Crimson Tide. Once regarded as a potential No. 1 overall pick, Tagovailoa said Thursday that if he feels he’ll still be a Top 10 or 15 pick, that might be too tempting to stick around.
“I think that’d be tough to pass up,” he said, sitting in a chair where the podium normally rests during Alabama news conferences. “But I think there’s a lot more to it than that in some aspects.”
Tagovailoa stopped there, saying he wants to have that conversation with his family not reporters.
Italian sports daily uses controversial headline
MILAN — A leading Italian sports daily faced widespread criticism for a headline reading “Black Friday” and featuring two black soccer players on Thursday’s cover.
Corriere dello Sport ran photos of Roma defender Chris Smalling and Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku ahead Friday’s match between the teams in Milan on Friday.
Both players — former teammates at Manchester United — condemned the headline on social media while Roma said the newspaper would be banned from its training ground for the rest of the month.
The newspaper defended the headline as “innocent,’’ saying its intent “was only praising diversity” and that it had been “transformed into poison by those who have poison inside.”
However, Smalling and Lukaku disagreed.
