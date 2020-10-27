Has the city struck a good financial balance between paying for needs vs. wants? Explain.
Laura Chapman
We are so very fortunate to live in Gillette. We have seen years of prosperity and growth, which has allowed the city to make long-term investments while maintaining a high level of service.
It’s not easy to see that dollars invested when times are good will offer a continuing return 10-20 years from now.
We should actively be sharing this kind of long term strategy with the community. We need to be out there engaging with people, answering questions and bringing ideas and feedback to the council. The council should be using this type of community-driven input to make investment decisions.
We’re facing hard choices and tough decisions as we see not only our mineral revenues decline, but a culture shift in the energy industries. And due to the pandemic, our sales tax revenues are down as well.
The city’s primary purpose is to provide for public safety, utilities, street maintenance, parks, etc. As budgets get tighter, I expect to see less and less of the “want” type spending and more a focus on our basic services.
However, we will continue to benefit from past prosperity and can position ourselves for a more stable future.
The city doesn’t have a good avenue to influence outside industries, but we do have the ability to create a connected, beautiful, livable city where people want to relocate.
That means investing in ourselves and in what makes Gillette unique. It means education, infrastructure and facilities. It means investing in our small businesses, advocating for them and advocating for resources for growth and expansion.
Sometimes these things look like wants rather than needs because the investment is long term.
