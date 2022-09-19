From the Oct. 7, 1977 News Record:
Nobody knows for sure yet, but it appears the oil rig drilling on city land at the Gillette water plant has struck oil. A drill stem test shows oil, Harry Scott, a consulting engineer with Mineral Management of Casper pointed out. One of the floorhands working on the rig was sure they would hit oil a week ago. "Ya, I think we'll hit oil," replied J.P. Howard nonchalantly. At that time the five-member crew was pulling pipe from the hole to change a drilling bit. Just how much oil it will produce is the question as yet unanswered. Although oil royalty payments would go to Gillette, city officials claim they would rather have water. Mayor Mike Enzi explains that if the well isn't an economical oil producer, the option calls for the well to be converted for water use. And the mayor conceded that Gillette is one of the few towns which would rather have the water.
