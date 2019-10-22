Gillette, WY (82718)

Today

Showers and thundershowers this evening, then windy after midnight with skies turning partly cloudy. Low 33F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers this evening, then windy after midnight with skies turning partly cloudy. Low 33F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%.