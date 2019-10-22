Zion Williamson out 6-8 weeks after knee scope
NEW ORLEANS — Zion Williamson will miss the start of the season after the No. 1 overall draft pick by the New Orleans Pelicans had right knee surgery, sidelining the hyped rookie for nearly two months.
Williamson had his torn right lateral meniscus repaired on Monday. The club says his recovery will last six to eight weeks.
The 6-foot-6, 285-pound former Duke star averaged 23.2 points in four preseason games. He missed New Orleans’ final exhibition game in New York last Friday night.
The 19-year-old Williamson turned pro after one season in college, during which he averaged 22.6 points and was voted to the Atlantic Coast Conference’s All-Defensive Team. He also averaged 8.9 rebounds, 2.1 steals and 1.8 blocked shots.
He was projected to start immediately at forward for New Orleans, alongside guards Lonzo Ball and Jrue Holiday, forward Brandon Ingram and center Derrick Favors.
4x Olympian Shalane Flanagan retires at 38
Four-time Olympian Shalane Flanagan, who ended a 40-year American drought when she won the New York City Marathon in 2017, is retiring from competitive running to become a coach with the Nike Bowerman Track Club.
“I have felt my North Star shifting,” the 38-year-old Flanagan said Monday on social media. “My passion and purpose is no longer about MY running; it’s more and more about those around me.”
A native of Marblehead, Massachusetts, and the daughter of distance runners — her mother was the first woman to break 2 hours, 50 minutes in the marathon — Flanagan won a silver medal in the 10,000 meters at the 2008 Olympics.
Her victory in the ‘17 New York Marathon was the first for an American woman since Miki Gorman in 1977; she finished third last year — her third time on the podium in the race. She was fourth in the 2013 Boston Marathon, her best finish in four tries at her hometown race.
But she said after running Boston in 2018 that it would be her last time.
“I’ve broken bones, torn tendons, and lost too many toenails to count,” she wrote. “I’ve experienced otherworldly highs and abysmal lows. I’ve loved (and learned from) it all. Over the last 15 years I found out what I was capable of, and it was more than I ever dreamed possible. Now that all is said and done, I am most proud of the consistently high level of running I produced year after year.”
Michigan State opens at No. 1 in AP Top 25
There isn’t much Michigan State has yet to accomplish under Hall of Fame coach Tom Izzo, from Big Ten titles and Final Four trips to winning a national championship.
The Spartans can now add another milestone to the list: They are No. 1 in The Associated Press Top 25 men’s college basketball preseason poll for the first time in program history.
The Spartans were the overwhelming choice with their veteran returnees led by star Cassius Winston. They topped 60 of 65 ballots in voting results released Monday, easily outdistancing No. 2 Kentucky and No. 3 Kansas as the only other teams to receive first-place votes.
Duke was fourth, followed by Louisville, Florida, Maryland, Gonzaga, North Carolina and Villanova to round out the top 10.
Michigan State had been ranked No. 1 for 12 weeks in the AP poll before Monday. But none had come in the preseason poll, with the Spartans starting at No. 2 four times in the past decade.
“It’s almost bizarre to me because I would’ve thought Magic’s team was No. 1,” Izzo said in an interview with the AP.
Nope, the Magic Johnson-led bunch that beat Larry Bird and Indiana State in the 1979 NCAA title game started at No. 7.
The Spartans won 32 games last year and reached Izzo’s eighth Final Four before falling to Texas Tech. They return Winston with fellow starters Xavier Tillman and Aaron Henry from that run, and they get back another starter in Joshua Langford after he missed much of last year with a foot injury.
That nucleus is good enough that only one voter picked the Spartans as low as third, with four others picking them second and the rest at No. 1. They will be tested right away, too: the Spartans open the season against Kentucky in a 1-vs-2 matchup Nov. 5 in New York.
“This is a program deal and it’s the players in the program, and I’m really proud of them for that,” Izzo said. “Unfortunately, what you are at the beginning of the year doesn’t help you at the end of the year, but I think it does say something about the program and what we’ve done over these years.”
THE TOP TIER
Roughly half of the voters (33 of 65) chose Michigan State, Kentucky and Kansas in some order atop their ballot. Kentucky received two first-place votes, while Kansas received the other three.
It marks the ninth straight year that John Calipari’s Wildcats have been a top-five preseason pick and seventh in a row for Bill Self’s Jayhawks, who open the season with the program facing NCAA charges tied to a federal corruption investigation into the sport.
Kansas and Duke open their seasons against each other on the same bill with Michigan State-Kentucky.
CHAMPS AT 11
Virginia has gone from facing questions about how it would respond to an unprecedented tournament loss against UMBC to how it will build on its run to its first NCAA title. Tony Bennett’s Cavaliers are 11th after losing De’Andre Hunter, Ty Jerome and Final Four most outstanding player Kyle Guy to the NBA draft. It is the lowest preseason ranking for a champion since Connecticut was 17th to start the 2014-15 season.
CONFERENCE WATCH
The Atlantic Coast, Big Ten and Southeastern conferences each had four ranked teams to lead all leagues.
The ACC ended last season with four top-10 teams, then picked back up with four teams all ranked in the top 11.
No. 18 Ohio State and No. 23 Purdue joined Michigan State and Maryland for the Big Ten’s quartet, while the SEC had No. 22 LSU and No. 24 Auburn — fresh off its Final Four run — joining Kentucky and Florida.
The Big 12 (three), Big East (three), Pac-12 (two) and West Coast Conference (two) also had multiple ranked teams.
THE WATCH LIST
The Pac-12 could quickly add to its total with Washington and Colorado as the top vote-getters among unranked teams. Washington twice appeared in last season’s poll at No. 25. But it’s been a much longer wait for the Buffaloes, who haven’t cracked the poll since January 2014 but have five starters back and are picked to finish second in the Pac-12 behind No. 15 Oregon.
Frost says Huskers’ Maurice Washington not with team for now
LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska running back Maurice Washington is not with the team and there’s no timetable for his return, coach Scott Frost said Monday.
“There are certain standards we ask our players to uphold,” Frost said. “When those standards aren’t upheld, it doesn’t matter who it is. They aren’t going to be part of our plans that week or potentially longer.”
Washington has been held out of the first halves of two games for disciplinary reasons.
Frost didn’t disclose specifics about Washington’s absence other than to say it is unrelated to child pornography charges he faces in California. The coach declined to call it a suspension.
Washington won’t play in the home game against Indiana on Saturday, and Frost said his status beyond that is uncertain.
“Don’t see him being a part of our plans in the immediate future,” Frost said. “The farther-out future, we’ll have to determine that based on some circumstances.”
Washington, a sophomore from Stockton, California, has started five games and is the team’s third-leading rusher and fourth-leading receiver. He hasn’t practiced since the Oct. 12 loss at Minnesota. The Huskers were idle this past Saturday.
Asked if Washington was still attending classes, Frost said, “As far as I know.” A university spokeswoman said Washington remained enrolled as of Monday afternoon.
Dedrick Mills is listed No. 1 on the depth chart and is backed up by Wyatt Mazour, Rahmir Johnson and Brody Belt.
The pornography charges against Washington are related to an incident when he was in high school. Washington is accused of obtaining a video of his former girlfriend performing a sex act, storing it on his cellphone and sending it to the girl in March 2018. Washington is not depicted in the video. He has pleaded not guilty.
Frost said he wouldn’t have done anything differently in dealing with Washington. He said he tries to operate the same as Tom Osborne did when he was Frost’s coach at Nebraska in the mid-1990s. The Huskers had a run of players get into trouble with the law during that era.
“We’re going to try to continue to help them as long as they can be helped, and there always comes a point where you have to throw your hands up and say, ‘We tried,’ “ Frost said. “Until then we want to do what’s right by them. I think that’s the right thing to do. We certainly tried to do everything we can for Mo, and hopefully it works out well.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.