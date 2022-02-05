The Campbell County High School boys basketball team drop its second game of the weekend with a 73-60 loss to Laramie on the road Saturday afternoon.
The Camels fell behind early and ended the first quarter down 15-9. Laramie extended its lead to 12 points in the second quarter and went into the halftime break up 34-22.
The Plainsmen maintained its lead in the second half and held off a late comeback attempt by the Camels to close out the game. The loss drops Campbell County to 3-12 on the season.
Senior Logan Dymond led the team in scoring with 13 points, followed by Kody Kline with 12, Jason Fink with 10 and Lane Hladky and Jace Walter with seven points apiece.
The Camels will return to the court next weekend for a pair of games against Cheyenne East and Cheyenne Central. Campbell County will host No. 4-ranked East at 7:30 p.m. Friday and No. 5-ranked Central at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at CCHS.
