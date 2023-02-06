Skip Halbert, 79, of Gillette, joined his Heavenly Father Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, after a courageous battle. He was surrounded by his family as he entered the gates of heaven.
Skip was born Feb. 4, 1943, in Thermopolis, Wyoming, to Charles and Clara Halbert. He was the youngest and joined his brothers, Kenneth and Darrell.
Skip grew up with his family in the small mining town of Gebo, Wyoming. His father, Charlie, immigrated from Scotland. Skip was very proud of his Scottish heritage, and the stories he told of his family were both interesting and humorous.
He attended schools in Hot Springs County until he enlisted in the United States Navy in 1960. He was stationed on the USS Platte, and had many adventures throughout Asia.
After he was honorably discharged he returned to Thermopolis. It was here that he met his soul mate, and the love of his life, Linda Palmer. They were married Sept. 24, 1965, in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
Skip and Linda lived for several years in Lander, Wyoming. It was here in 1970 that their daughter Marsha was born. In 1972, their daughter Brenda was born. Skip worked at U.S Steel for eleven years. It was here that he completed an apprenticeship program and became a Master Electrician.
In 1976, the family moved to Gillette. In 1981, their daughter Teresa was born. Skip worked at several mines and retired from Caballo Mine. In his retirement he drove bus for Powder River Transportation for several years. He greatly enjoyed driving bus for the people he took to work, and also the charter trips that he drove.
Skip was a man who loved God, and was a testament of faith. He was a member of Family Life Church in Gillette. His faith, and beliefs were a pillar of strength for his family, and all who knew him. Though he wasn’t a big man, he was fierce. His presence was noticeable wherever he went.
On April 3, 2009, the family welcomed Aryanna Marie Gearhart. Aryanna “Audra” was the light of his life. He greatly loved his granddaughter. His eyes would light up when he looked at her, and the smile that she brought to his face was visible to all.
Skip is survived by the love of his life, Linda; daughters, Marsha (Richard) Rose of Gillette, Brenda (Brian) Landt of Chandler, Arizona, and Teresa Halbert of Gillette; granddaughter, Aryanna “Audra” Gearhart of Gillette; two stepgrandchildren, Jeremy (Valerie) Rose of Gillette, and Danette Rose of Lubbock, Texas; three sisters-in-law, Margie Allen of Gold Canyon, Arizona, Juanita Halbert of Glenrock, Wyoming, and Donna Miller of Boone, Iowa; nieces and nephews, Ellen (Brian) Grabow of Douglas, Wyoming, Carol Burback of Casper, Wyoming, Joy Allen of Gold Canyon, Arizona, Barbara Allen of Arizona, Bill (Cheryl Allen) of Rapid City, South Dakota, Cathy (Greg) Vereschagin of La Farge, Wisconsin, Loy (Bob Newland) Allen, Libbi (Dan) Palmer-Clary of SanDiego, California, Shanon (Deborah) Palmer of Alpine, California, and John Pagliuso (Beth) of San Diego; several great-nieces and nephews; and many lifelong friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Clara; brothers, Kenneth and Darrell; mother and father-in-law, Margaret and Herbert Palmer; brothers-in-law, Duane Palmer and Lloyd Allen; nephew, Rod Allen; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and lifelong friends.
One can only imagine the stories being told, and laughter that he is sharing now with his dear friends, Terry Eckard, Mickey Burnell, Jr. Bendlin, Butch McGuyer, and Steve Sproul.
A celebration of life and luncheon will be announced in a few weeks.
