Ingredients
- 500g all-purpose flour (17 1/2 ounces; about 3 3/4 cups), plus more for shaping the dough
- 1g (1/4 teaspoon) active dry yeast
- 16g (2 teaspoons) fine sea salt
- 350g (1 1/2 cups) water
Directions
- In a medium bowl, thoroughly blend flour, yeast, and salt. Add water and, with a wooden spoon or your hands, mix thoroughly.
- Cover bowl with plastic wrap or a kitchen towel and allow it to rise at room temperature (about 72°F/22°C) for 18 hours or until it has more than doubled. It will take longer in a chilly room and less time in a very warm one.
- Flour a work surface and scrape out the dough. Divide it into four equal parts and shape them: For each portion, start with the right side of the dough and pull it toward the center; then do the same with the left, then the top, then the bottom. (The order doesn’t actually matter; what you want is four folds.) Shape each portion into a round and turn seam side down. Mold dough into a neat circular mound. The mounds should not be sticky; if they are, dust with more flour.
- If you don’t intend to use the dough right away, wrap the balls individually in plastic and refrigerate for up to three days. Return to room temperature by leaving them out on the counter, covered in a damp cloth, for two to three hours before use.
