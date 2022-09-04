Cross-country
Bolts, Camels run in Spearfish Invite
The Campbell County and Thunder Basin high school cross-country teams competed in the Spearfish Invite this weekend in South Dakota.
The Bolts boys finished fourth with a score of 131, the Camel girls finished fifth with a score of 134, the Camel boys finished seventh with a score of 159 and the Bolts girls finished seventh with a score of 170. Sheridan won the boys title with a score of 28 and Spearfish won the girls title with a score of 21.
Corbin Branscom was the top finisher from either Gillette school. He finished 12th for the Camel boys with a time of 17 minutes, 36.93 seconds. Behind Branscom for Campbell County was Lawson Lutgen in 32nd with a time of 19:03.63, Luke Melinkovich in 39th with a time of 19:32.51, James Sich in 50th with a time of 20:34.86 and Lane Muller in 63rd with a time of 23:31.44.
For the Bolts boys, Patrick Hardesty finished 17th with a time of 17:43.91, Spenser Erickson finished 21st with a time of 18:24.44, Connor Phipps finished 25th with a time of 18:34.79, Ethan Nichols finished 34th with a time of 19:25.24, Peyton Alexander finished 41st with a time of 19:54.52, Chaldin Stephens finished 46th with a time of 20:07.11, Brant Coombs finished 50th with a time of 20:34.86 and Jaiden Hand finished 59th with a time of 22:20.81.
Kendra Jensen was the top finisher from Gillette on the girls side. She finished 16th with a time of 21:37.16 for the Camels.
Behind Jensen was Madison Melinkovich in 23rd with a time of 22:14.01, Dayanara Sanchez in 29th with a time of 22:56.03, Erika Martinez in 31st with a time of 23:08.53, Mya Fraser in 44th with a time of 24:08.35 and Hannah Dowdy in 54th with a time of 29:20.66.
For the Bolts girls, Syri Johnson finished 32nd with a time of 23:10.12, Clara Bourgeois finished 34th with a time of 23:32.82, Megan Doherty finished 35th with a time of 23:34.35, Rylee Hudson finished 39th with a time of 23:51.02 and Sawyer Hanson finished 49th with a time of 25:14.44.
Both Campbell County and Thunder Basin will return to the course next weekend. The Camels and Bolts will run in the Big Horn Invite on Friday.
Tennis
Bolts finish 2nd, Camel 6th in Scottsbluff Invite
The Campbell County and Thunder Basin high school boys tennis teams played in the Scottsbluff Invite this weekend in Nebraska.
The Bolts finished second out of six teams with a total score of 44. The Camels finished sixth with a score of 10.
The tournament only featured No. 1 and No. 2 singles and No. 1 and No. 2 doubles. The tournament was boys only because girls tennis is a spring sport in Nebraska. Matches were only one set played to eight points.
Owen Gorsuch and Javier Ortega won the title at No. 1 doubles after going 5-0 in the tournament. Gorsuch and Ortega won 8-3, 8-0, 8-3, 8-0 and 9-7 to claim the championship. Campbell County’s Tatum Sorensen and Zach McMillin went 1-4 in the No. 1 doubles bracket.
Thunder Basin’s Austin Youngs finished second at No. 1 singles with a 4-1 showing. Youngs won 8-6, 9-8, 9-7 and 8-1 before losing 8-0 in the title match. Campbell County’s Cooper Lemm went 0-5 in the bracket.
Campbell County’s Seth Petersen and Kobe Craig finished third at No. 2 doubles.
Both Campbell County and Thunder Basin will return to the court for four crucial conference matches this week. The Camels and Bolts will play Natrona County and Kelly Walsh on Thursday in Casper.
Thunder Basin will host Campbell County for a crosstown dual at 3 p.m. Friday before traveling to Sheridan to finish the conference season on the road Saturday morning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.