False shooting report cleared at CCHS
Police found no indication of a shooter at Campbell County High School after a shooting was reported at the high school Monday morning.
The report was made at 9:05 a.m. and the school went into lockdown. Law enforcement officers cleared the school facilities and found no indication of a shooter or suspicious activity, according to a city of Gillette news release.
Similar reports have been made to schools across the state Monday morning and in the region throughout the past several weeks, according to the release.
“Law enforcement agencies responded to Campbell County High School this morning after dispatch received a report of violence. That report was false,” read a Campbell County School District Facebook post made Tuesday morning.
“The building has been cleared by law enforcement, and the school is no longer in lockdown. Thank you to all agencies that responded.”
Similar reports were also made to schools in Sheridan, Buffalo and Casper, said Dennis Holmes, associate superintendent of instructional support for the school district.
Holmes said no other schools in Campbell County received the false report from an anonymous caller. Students went into lockdown for about 20 minutes before law enforcement cleared the building and all grounds at the school.
“At this point, school is returned to normal routine,” Holmes said.
Police Deputy Chief Brent Wasson said that the anonymous report came to the police department’s non-emergency line which he said likely indicates it came from outside of the area.
Similar false reports were made Monday morning to South High School in Cheyenne, Rock Springs High School, Natrona County High School and Buffalo High School, according to news releases from law enforcement agencies in those communities.
Teen hospitalized for fentanyl and grandmother arrested
An 18-year-old was hospitalized and his grandmother was arrested east of Gillette early Tuesday morning after the teen was found unresponsive from a suspected fentanyl overdose.
When Sheriff’s deputies arrived at the home on M and M Circle at about 6 a.m. Tuesday, the 18-year-old man wasn’t breathing and was suspected to have overdosed on fentanyl. Deputies helped EMS paramedics, who gave the man naloxone, or Narcan. He began breathing and was taken to the hospital. Later he was ticketed for use of a controlled substance, said Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds.
There were four other adults in the residence: the 58-year-old grandmother plus two men and a woman in their 30s.
Deputies saw drug paraphernalia in plain sight and were denied when they asked the homeowner to search the residence. They were later granted a search warrant, and in the 58-year-old’s bedroom they found several meth pipes with less than 1 gram of suspected meth, a marijuana vape pen along with a misdemeanor amount of marijuana, suspected fentanyl and about 30 unidentified pills she did not have a prescription for, Reynolds said.
She was arrested for felony possession of pills, her third or subsequent offense, and misdemeanor counts of THC possession, meth possession and marijuana possession, according to the Sheriff’s Office arrest log.
Police investigate unfounded Snapchat threat
Police investigated an unfounded potential school shooting threat that circulated among Campbell County High School students Tuesday. Extra officers were assigned to Campbell County and Thunder Basin high schools Wednesday and there have been no issues, said Police Deputy Chief Brent Wasson Wednesday morning.
A 29-year-old woman reported to police at about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday that CCHS students had been sharing a photo on Snapchat of a man laying in a bed holding a rifle, making reference to “CHS” and stating that students shouldn’t go to school the next day.
The investigation found the photo was related to a 2018 report made in New Mexico regarding Clovis High School, and that an arrest was made in that case, Wasson said.
In following up on the incident, police learned that a former Gillette student currently living in Texas was the source of the photo being shared among CCHS students.
Police had extra officers at Campbell County and Thunder Basin high schools Wednesday morning as an extra precaution and there have been no issues, Wasson said.
The investigation is ongoing.
CCHS was one of several schools throughout Wyoming to enter lockdown Monday morning after a series of false reports of school shootings. The false report about CCHS was made at 9:05 a.m. and the school went into lockdown. Law enforcement officers cleared the school facilities and found no indication of a shooter or suspicious activity, according to a city of Gillette news release.
Wasson said Monday that the anonymous report came to the police department’s non-emergency line which he said likely indicates it came from outside of the area.
Proposed rate increases pass second reading
An ordinance proposing to increase sewer, water and electricity rates in Gillette in each of the next three years passed its second reading Tuesday night.
It will be up for a third and final reading at the City Council’s next meeting on April 18.
The City Council voted 6-1 in favor of the ordinance, with Councilman Jim West voting against it.
In the ordinance, electricity rates will increase by 5%, while sewer and water rates will both grow by 10% this spring. These increases are expected to bring in $3.2 million combined, including $1.7 million for the power fund, $800,000 for the water fund and $700,000 for the sewer fund.
The following year, both water and sewer rates will increase by 10% again, while electricity rates will increase by 2.5%. And in 2025, sewer rates will once again grow by 10%, water will increase by 3.5% and electricity will see a 2.5% increase.
Each utility has its own enterprise fund. The money that comes from each utility goes into the respective fund to take care of expenses.
If the City Council passes the ordinance on third reading, the rate increases will go into effect on May 1.
Mayor Shay Lundvall said the city isn’t taking these increases lightly.
“It’s tough, it’s one of the hardest things that we do,” he said. “It’s not just for the benefit of here and now, but for the future councils.”
The city could choose to not raise the rates, but that would mean bigger problems down the road, Lundvall said.
“It’s to maintain our current infrastructure so we don’t just keep kicking the can down the road,” he said. “The buck has got to stop somewhere. We’re choosing, as hard as it is, to say ‘hey, it’s going to stop with us.’”
He pointed to the reliability of Gillette’s electrical grid. In 2022, out of the 137.6 million electric hours among the city’s 15,709 customers, power was out for 1,240 hours. The average city customer experienced 1.62 minutes of lost power in 2022, Lundvall said. The nationwide average was 464 minutes, or 7 hours and 44 minutes, per customer.
Suspected mountain lion track in Wright turns out to be from a dog
A Sheriff’s deputy is questioning his ability to track animals after following up on a report of a mountain lion in Wright.
A 56-year-old woman called the Sheriff’s Office Wednesday afternoon to report seeing a mountain lion on the walking path behind Willow Creek Drive in Wright.
A deputy responded and saw a large track near the walking path that he believed to be from the mountain lion. He wrote in his report that he “was an idiot” and had misidentified the track, said Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds.
Wyoming Game and Fish told the deputy that the track actually belonged to a dog, not a mountain lion.
The deputy and Game and Fish searched for the mountain lion and were unable to find anything.
On March 29, Game and Fish captured a mountain lion in downtown Gillette. Two days later, there was a report of one or two mountain lions by Bell Nob Golf Course.
Man ticketed for pepper-spraying someone
A 57-year-old man who was trying to report someone for poor driving ended up getting pepper-sprayed by the driver in question.
An 18-year-old man was ticketed for pepper-spraying the man in a parking lot in the 2100 block of South Douglas Highway Wednesday afternoon.
The 57-year-old man was sitting in his truck and trying to take a photo of a license plate from the 18-year-old’s vehicle because he believed the 18-year-old was driving poorly, said Police Deputy Chief Brent Wasson.
The 18-year-old told the 57-year-old to leave, then pepper sprayed the older man through the truck window. The younger man then left the area.
Officers found him later, and he admitted to pepper spraying the older man because he felt threatened over being confronted about his driving, Wasson said.
The investigation showed the 57-year-old never left his truck during the altercation, and the 18-year-old was ticketed for battery and destruction of property. The cost to decontaminate the 57-year-old’s truck from the pepper spray is estimated at $150, Wasson said.
