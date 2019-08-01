Thunder Basin High School’s soccer programs added two more awards to their achievements for last season.
Graduated seniors Kennedy Ayers and Isaac Howell each received the United Soccer Coaches Wyoming Player of the Year awards, given to the top male and female soccer athletes for their play on the field and their character off of it.
“It says a lot about them as individuals and both teams, boys and girls,” Bolts’ girls soccer coach Lyle Foster said.
Wyoming officials vote for players after a coach or official nominates them.
Ayers was the catalyst for her team’s offense in her final season with the Bolts, tallying a state-high 32 assists. She also notched 13 goals.
“(Ayers’) biggest asset is just her unselfishness,” Foster said. “She led Wyoming all four years. All through her freshman, sophomore, junior and senior years she led the state in assists.”
Howell finished with 12 goals and nine assists and was named the Wyoming Gatorade Player of the Year for his play.
Howell plans to play soccer at Bethel University in St. Paul, Minnesota, while Ayers plans to attend the University of Wyoming in the fall. She doesn’t expect to play soccer at UW.
“It’s really in my opinion one of the more prestigious awards that a player is recognized by her fellow coaches throughout the state,” Foster said. “That says a lot about you as a player.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.