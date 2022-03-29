SOFTBALL
Bolts go 4-0 over weekend, improve to 7-0
The Thunder Basin High School softball team improved to 7-0 on the year with four wins over the weekend in Cheyenne. The Bolts beat Cheyenne Central 18-5 and 10-7 on Friday and Cheyenne East 19-13 and 23-13 on Saturday.
Thunder Basin’s 18-5 win over Central and 19-13 win were the team’s first two conference wins.
Camels start conference season 2-0 in Cheyenne
The Campbell County High School softball team won its first two conference games of the season this weekend in Cheyenne. The Camels beat Cheyenne East 11-3 on Friday and Cheyenne Central 13-3 on Saturday.
In non-conference games, the Camels lost 17-1 to East and 11-10 to Central.
SOCCER
Bolts girls start conference season 2-0
The Thunder Basin High School girls soccer team beat Cheyenne East 3-0 on Friday and Cheyenne Central 3-1 on Saturday.
Against East, Attie Westbrook started the scoring with a goal assisted by Alex Michael. Brooke Dunham scored the team’s final two goals off assists by Michael and Cena Carlson.
Against the Indians, Michael scored an unassisted goal to give the Bolts a 1-0 lead. Dunham scored off an assist by Michael and Carlson scored off an assist by Michael.
Camel girls beat South, drop to Laramie
The Campbell County High School girls soccer team lost to Laramie 2-1 on Friday and beat Cheyenne South 4-1 on Saturday.
Against the Plainsmen, junior Raimi Hadlky scored the team’s lone goal off an assist by Payge Riedesel.
Against South, the Camels took an early 3-1 lead in the first half. Senior Ashley McNally started the scoring with a goal assisted by Hladky. Sophomore Aubry DeWine scored the team’s second goal off an assist by Riedesel and McNally scored her second goal of the game off an assist by Payton Whitt.
In the second half, Hladky put the Camels up 4-1 with a goal assisted by DeWine.
Bolts boys beat East 2-0, drop to Central 1-0
The Thunder Basin High School boys soccer team beat Cheyenne East 2-0 on Friday night and lost to Cheyenne Central 1-0 on Saturday afternoon.
Against East, junior Caleb Howell put the Bolts up 1-0 with a goal just 36 seconds into the game. In the second half, James Graham sent in a corner kick and Cade Ayers headed the ball in to give the Bolts the 2-0 lead with 6 minutes left in the game.
In Saturday’s game against Central, the Indians were able to find the back of the net to score the game’s only goal with 5 minutes left.
Camel boys split first two conference games
The Campbell County High School boys soccer team lost to Laramie 2-1 on Friday and beat Cheyenne South 4-0 on Saturday.
Against the Plainsmen, Joey Von Aschwege scored the Camels lone goal off an assist by Ever Leyva.
The Camels bounced back Saturday to earn its first win of the season over the Bison. Josue Angulo put the Camels up 1-0 just 2 minutes into the game with a goal assisted by Von Aschwege.
Leyva gave Campbell County a 2-0 lead with a goal assisted by Wyatt Herther 13 minutes into the game. Eleven minutes later, Von Aschwege put the Camels up 3-0 with his second goal of the weekend.
Von Aschwege scored the game’s final goal with 7 minutes left in the second half to push the Camels lead to 4-0.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.