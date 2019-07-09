ND high schools to create esports league
BISMARCK, N.D. — Fourteen high schools in North Dakota plan to form competitive video gaming teams during this upcoming school year as interest in esports increases nationwide, including at the collegiate level where scholarships are offered for varsity teams.
Mandan High School is one of them. Mandan Superintendent Mike Bitz says the school will spend around $20,000 this year to buy computers and other equipment to construct an esports lab for students.
Bitz says esports will help an “underrepresented population” of students who might not otherwise partake in school athletics or activities feel more included.
The Mandan esports season is slated to begin in October and will last through December.
Two universities in North Dakota have an esports team, and two more colleges will launch teams this fall.
Alex Young no-hits Rockies over 6 innings
PHOENIX — Alex Young tossed six no-hit innings in his second career start, Eduardo Escobar had three RBIs and the Arizona Diamondbacks completed a three-game sweep with a 5-3 win over the Colorado Rockies on Sunday.
Young (2-0) was stellar in his Chase Field debut, allowing one batter over the minimum after walking Tony Wolters in the third inning.
The 23-year-old left-hander was replaced by Yoshihisa Hirano to open the seventh inning after 71 pitches. Trevor Story hit Hirano’s first pitch down the third base line and beat Jake Lamb’s throw for Colorado’s first hit.
Nick Ahmed hit a two-run homer and Escobar finished a homer shy of the cycle for Arizona, which enters the All-Star break above .500 at 46-45. Christian Walker added a two-run single off German Marquez (8-4).
Chris Iannetta hit a two-run homer and Story had a solo shot off Greg Holland in the ninth. Holland got the next three hitters for his 14th save.
Colorado lost sixth straight and 11 of 14 entering the All-Star break.
World Cup champs to attend The ESPYs
LOS ANGELES — Fresh off their victory at the Women’s World Cup, members of the U.S. national soccer team, along with top NBA draft pick Zion Williamson and world No. 1 golfer Brooks Koepka, will be among the attendees at The ESPYs on Wednesday.
The show honoring the past year’s top athletes and achievements airs live on ABC from the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles. Comedian Tracy Morgan hosts the 27th edition.
The appearance by the soccer team will be part of a day on which they are celebrated on both coasts. The players will fly to Los Angeles for The ESPYs after a ticker-tape parade in New York on Wednesday morning.
Among the presenters for the awards show are Billie Jean King; actresses Elle Fanning, Christina Hendricks and Lilly Singh; former ESPYS host Joel McHale; and Usher.
Nominees set to attend include Saquon Barkley, Drew Brees, Todd Gurley, Oregon basketball player Sabrina Ionescu, Olympic champion snowboarder Chloe Kim, Patrick Mahomes, Mikaela Shiffrin, Breanna Stewart and Trae Young.
NBA Hall of Famer Bill Russell will receive the Arthur Ashe Courage Award, with Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Tori Kelly performing “In Times Like These” to honor him.
Breeders’ Cup to add to safety measures
LOS ANGELES — The Breeders’ Cup will increase the number of veterinarians on site during its world championships this fall at Santa Anita, where 30 horses died during the racing meet that recently concluded.
That’s according to Craig Fravel, president and chief executive of the Breeders’ Cup, who said reaction to the board of directors’ decision to keep the two-day event at the historic Southern California track has been “very supportive.”
“People had every opportunity to know what the facts are before they decided,” he said by phone Monday while driving from San Diego to Los Angeles.
“The fact that it was a unanimous vote is reflective of the sentiment in the room.”
Santa Anita will host for a record 10th time on Nov. 1-2.
Besides the 14 vets on-site during Breeders’ Cup week, there will be 20 on hand during the two days of racing, Fravel said.
