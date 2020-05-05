After being closed to the public for six weeks because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Campbell County Recreation Center will reopen Wednesday morning with many restrictions in place, and some features will remain closed.
Rick Mansur, director of the county’s Parks and Recreation Department, told commissioners that he’s talked with Campbell County Public Health about appropriate restrictions and guidelines to have in place now that Gov. Mark Gordon has allowed personal service operations like gyms to reopen.
The commissioners were supportive of opening the facility back up to the public.
“Why wouldn’t we open if all the other places are?” said Commission Chairman D.G. Reardon.
The number of people that can be in the building at one will be limited. Everyone will have to check in, regardless of whether they’re a member, and everyone who leaves must check out. Mansur said this will help with contact tracing in the case that a patron contracts the coronavirus while at the Rec Center.
Patrons also will have their temperatures checked before they can come in, and if it’s more than 100 degrees they won’t be allowed in. Children ages 15 and younger must be accompanied by an adult or legal guardian.
A number of features, including the pools, upstairs track, climbing wall, steam rooms, hot tub, sauna and the tanning beds will remain closed. The lockers in the locker rooms also will not be available to use, but the restrooms in those areas will be. Programs and fitness classes also will not be offered at this time.
The upstairs track is closed “because of how narrow it is,” Mansur said, but the Field House track will remain open for those who want to walk or run.
Basketball courts are to be limited to one person or one family shooting by themselves, and the same rule will apply to the racquetball courts.
Upstairs, every other piece of cardio equipment has been disconnected to allow for social distancing. This means the capacity of the area will be cut in half from what the upstairs can normally hold. Staff also has taken similar precautions in the weightlifting areas.
Weightlifters have always been good about wiping down equipment after using it, Mansur said, but employees also will be going around and disinfecting equipment every hour. And plexiglass barriers have been installed at the front desk to protect staff, who will all be wearing masks to follow the governor’s order.
Private gyms in town have been open since Friday, but they’re also limited by the governor’s order. Mansur said the owner of one club was “really in favor of us opening” because it would give people another option and keep private clubs from being crowded.
Mansur said he’s waiting to hear from the governor later this month on whether the Rec Center’s summer programs and events, such as golf lessons, Kids Camp and Fourth of July festivities, will have to be modified to prevent the spread of the virus.
Recreation Superintendent Adam Gibson said staff at the center has gotten a lot done during the shutdown, including redoing and replacing flooring and deep cleaning the entire building.
"We’ll be excited to get everyone in here," he said.
The plan is for the Rec Center to open at 5 a.m. Wednesday.
