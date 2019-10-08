California
Eagles have massive ‘Hotel California’ plan
LOS ANGELES — Eagles are planning massive performances of their album “Hotel California” during their 2020 tour.
Performances of the band’s 1976 album will include a 46-piece orchestra and a 22-voice choir. Organizers announced Tuesday that in total, 77 musicians are expected to be onstage while Eagles perform hits from the album including “New Kid in Town” and “Life in the Fast Lane.”
The band’s 2020 tour will kick off Feb. 7 in Atlanta and end April 18 in Los Angeles. Stops will include New York, Dallas, Houston and San Francisco.
The band recently performed the album in its entirety at shows in Las Vegas, the first time in its history that it had played the whole album in concert.
Crooks steal duffel bag full of snakes
SAN JOSE — Call it serpent surprise. Or a snake mistake.
A California reptile lover says thieves who made off with his duffel bag probably thought they were taking swag.
But it was full of snakes.
Brian Gundy, who breeds and sells reptiles through his business, For Goodness Snakes, had given a presentation at Martin Luther King Library in downtown San Jose on Saturday and left his gear in a parking garage to retrieve his car.
When he returned, he found a duffel bag containing three pythons and a lizard was gone.
Gundysaid two snakes were later found in a dumpster but he’s worried about the safety of the other reptiles.
He’s filed a police report and hopes garage surveillance video and help from the public will help catch the thieves.
New York
Trout live in lake once soured by acid rain
ALBANY — A reproducing population of brook trout has been discovered in a tiny lake in the Adirondack High Peaks Wilderness for the first time since the lake was declared fishless due to acid rain 32 years ago.
Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos said Monday the breeding population of trout in the 38-acre Lake Colden demonstrates the effectiveness of clean air regulations including New York’s 1984 Acid Deposition Control Act and amendments to the U.S. Clean Air Act requiring federal controls of sulfur dioxide and nitrogen oxide emissions.
The DEC said it’s the first time a non-stocked, sustaining fish population has been recorded in a high-elevation Adirondack lake previously determined unable to support fish due to acid rain impacts.
“While we were preparing to recommend to DEC the lake was suitable for stocking brook trout, the discovery of brook trout makes this recommendation moot,” said Jed Dukett, program manager for the Adirondack Lake Survey Corporation, which does the monitoring.
Survey staff found small brook trout in a tributary to Lake Colden in August. In September, DEC biologists followed up with nets and electroshocking equipment and discovered a healthy population of three generations of brook trout.
Pennsylvania
Squirrels hide 200 walnuts under hood
PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh area couple found out where all their walnuts have gone.
It turns out squirrels stored more than 200 of them under the hood of the couple’s SUV.
Chris Persic said his wife called to say the vehicle smelled like it was burning. When she popped the hood, she found walnuts and grass piled over the engine.
They took the SUV to a mechanic who found half a trashcan of walnuts under the engine.
Persic says there was not any extensive damage.
But a squirrel may have chewed through or pulled out the fuel injector hose on his new truck.
The Persics have gotten a quote on removing a black walnut tree from their property.
