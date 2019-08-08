Former Denver receiver Jack Dolbin Jr. dies
DENVER — Jack Dolbin Jr., a wide receiver who was on the Denver Broncos’ first Super Bowl team in 1977, has died at age 70.
Dolbin, who became a chiropractor, educator and lecturer after football, died Thursday at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest in Allentown, Pennsylvania, according to his obituary posted on legacy.com.
Born Dec. 12, 1948, in Pottsville, Pennsylvania, Dolbin took a circuitous route to the NFL, playing in three smaller leagues in the early 1970s before catching on with the Broncos five years after leaving Wake Forest, where he starred in football and track.
He played for the Pottstown Firebirds of the Atlantic Coast Football League and the Schuylkill County Coal Crackers of the Seaboard Football League before playing a season with the Chicago Fire of the World Football League in 1974.
Between 1975 and 1979, Dolbin played in 62 games and caught 94 passes for 1,576 yards and seven touchdowns for the Broncos. His best season was in 1977 when he caught 27 passes for 443 yards and three touchdowns and added a TD catch in the playoffs for the AFC champions.
White Sox, Yankees to play at ‘Field of Dreams’
The Chicago White Sox will play a game against the New York Yankees next August at the site in Iowa where the movie “Field of Dreams” was filmed.
Major League Baseball announced Thursday that the White Sox will play host to the Yankees in Dyersville, Iowa, on Aug. 13.
A video tweeted by MLB shows Yankees star Aaron Judge asking Ray Kinsella, Kevin Costner’s character in the 1989 movie, if he was in heaven. Costner replies with one of the movie’s iconic lines — “No, it’s Iowa” — and Judge nods before trotting back into the corn beyond the outfield.
A temporary 8,000-seat stadium will be built on the site to accommodate the first major league game ever played in Iowa. The game will air nationally on Fox.
Senators ask MLB for data on foul ball injuries
Illinois’ two senators continued their pressure campaign on Major League Baseball to be more proactive about fan safety at ballparks, urging greater transparency about how often and how seriously fans are hurt by foul balls.
Democratic Sens. Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth said in a letter to baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred this week that MLB should “collect and report data about fan injuries.” Durbin and Duckworth have previously called on all 30 major league teams to extend protective netting to the foul poles at their stadiums.
“We currently rely on media coverage about foul ball injuries, which can lead to misinformation and confusion,” the senators wrote in the letter, sent Tuesday. “The creation of an injury registry would help provide the public a better understanding of fan injuries at MLB stadiums and help evaluate the voluntary safety measures that many teams are implementing.”
Utah Jazz president named CEO of Miller
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Jazz president Steven Starks has been named the new CEO of the Larry H. Miller Group of Companies.
Company officials said Wednesday the 40-year-old executive will leave the NBA franchise team next week to oversee the company’s car dealerships, sports teams, movie theaters and other businesses.
Starks is from California and earned a bachelor’s degree in integrated studies from Weber State University. He had previously worked for former Utah Gov. Jon Huntsman Jr. managing his transition team.
Starks joined the company in 2007 and has held a number of leadership roles that included managing the Vivint Smart Home Arena, Megaplex Theatres and the Salt Lake Bees.
Executive vice president Don Stirling will step in as interim president of the Jazz.
