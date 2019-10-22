Future of wind project near Rock River is in question
LARAMIE — The future of a planned wind project between Albany and Carbon counties is now in question.
The result of that could mean the loss of $5 million “impact assistance” funding that governments in Carbon and Albany counties were set to receive from the state.
That funding is provided from the state to local governments to offset the impact on social services of big industrial projects like wind farms.
“At this point, it’s my understanding the project has ceased or stopped pertaining to some issues of the transmission of power,” Albany County Attorney Peggy Trent said during a Tuesday meeting of the county commissioners.
Originally, Albany County governments were set to receive $8.4 million from the state, with Rock River and Albany County receiving the lion’s share.
The wind project is located about 10 miles northeast of Rock River and originally called for 170 wind turbines to be erected on 21,569 acres.
Tribes add to buffalo herd on reservation
CASPER— The Wind River Reservation in Wyoming is experiencing an increase in buffalo as two Native tribes attempt to re-establish a herd of the animals.
The Northern Arapaho Tribe brought its first 10 buffalo to the reservation last week.
Officials say the reintroduction of buffalo to Wind River follows an absence of more than 130 years.
Buffalo once numbered between 30 million and 60 million in North America but were nearly exterminated by overhunting and habitat loss.
The Northern Arapaho share the reservation with the Eastern Shoshone Tribe, which has increased its wild buffalo herd to 33 animals since reintroducing them in 2016.
Crystal C’Bearing of the Northern Arapaho Tribal Historic Preservation Office says the yearling buffalo came from the National Bison Range in Montana.
UW may increase fees for advising, services
LARAMIE — The University of Wyoming is in the initial stages of possibly increasing fees in order to add more student advising services.
Associate Director of Academic Advising Richard Miller said the proposal aims to improve student experiences and extend their stay as Laramie residents.
Miller says a study of other colleges around the country found that students do better, rention is improved and graduation rates increase with more professional advising.
The university last year implemented a special $6 per credit hour fee to increase its student advising services.
Miller says an additional $2 per credit hour is being considered but no decision has been reached yet. He says any fee increase would not go into effect for at least another year.
Commander discusses
missile replacement
CHEYENNE — Maj. Gen. Ferdinand “Fred” Stoss discussed the United States nuclear program and plans to upgrade the missiles at F.E. Warren Air Force Base while speaking Friday to members of the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce’s Military Affairs Committee during its monthly luncheon.
Stoss, who became commander of the 20th Air Force last year, oversees more than 12,000 people working with the nation’s intercontinental ballistic missile force, which is organized into operational wings in Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming.
As part of the nation’s nuclear triad, Cheyenne’s 90th Missile Wing operates 150 Minuteman III ICBMs, which became operational in the mid-1960s.
In the coming decade, the missiles at F.E. Warren Air Force Base will be replaced as part of the U.S. Air Force’s Ground-Based Strategic Deterrent program. The aging missiles are part of a problem described by Stoss: much of the Air Force’s infrastructure is timing out at the same time.
Though the project is estimated to cost more than $90 billion, Stoss said other avenues would be even more costly.
“Until the last GBSD (missile) goes in the hole, the Minuteman has gotta keep on going,” Stoss said. “We see that to be in about 2036, so times are going to be good for this community.”
CWC trustees approve 4-year degree program
RIVERTON — More progress was made last week in the process to offer a four-year degree at Central Wyoming College.
The CWC Board of Trustees approved the Bachelor of Applied Science program in organizational management and leadership during its regular meeting Oct. 15.
CWC will being offering the BAS in fall 2020 – pending further approvals from the Wyoming Community College Commission and the national Higher Learning Commission accrediting agency.
CWC academic affairs vice president Kathy Wells talked about the work that has gone into developing the BAS degree, which is designed to help students in the local workforce advance in their careers without having to travel to go to college.
“Existing but not being able to thrive is a huge challenge for a large share of our population,” Wells said during Tuesday’s meeting. “Our community needs this type of education.”
That need has motivated college staff throughout the “rigorous” and “complex” process of creating the degree, she added.
“We have to be responsive,” she said. “That’s why we’re here. We’re here to serve these students.”
The work involved the majority of the staff, Wells said, including a sub-group of faculty members who selected two emphasis areas for the BAS degree: one in one in tribal leadership, and another in business and entrepreneurship.
