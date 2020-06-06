Dax Yeradi named as Milward Simpson finalist
Dax Yeradi, a Wright High School three-sport standout, has been selected as a finalist for the Milward Simpson Award.
Milward Simpson was a team captain of the University of Wyoming football, basketball and baseball team and earned varsity letters in each sport from 1917 to 1921, according to WHSAA.com.
A halfback on the football team, he became the first Wyoming native to earn All-American honors and turned down a professional baseball contract to attend Harvard Law School.
The award is named for Simpson and every year the committee names 10 finalists before selecting the outstanding male and female athletes in Wyoming.
“When I first found out, I was pretty excited about it,” Yeradi said of being a finalist. “It’s for the best overall athlete in the state, regardless of class or anything. So, ever since I knew about it I just wanted to get it.”
Yeradi has a long list of athletic accomplishments, with football being his specialty. The future Chadron State College Eagle earned all-state and all-conference honors each of the past three years, including being named conference player of the year his senior year of football.
He also was selected to the Super-25 second team his sophomore and junior years before earning first-team honors as a senior. In track, he was a state champion pole vaulter and also won a 2A state championship in wrestling.
“Especially coming from a small school, it’s just something really cool to show everyone I can still produce and compete with these higher school athletes,” Yeradi said. “It’s really nice to be honored for it. I’m really humbled, especially knowing all the hard work paid off for it.”
Yeradi will know if he has won the award by June 15.
Roughriders move to 12-1 after Casper sweep
The defending state champ Casper Oilers, who lost a lot of talent from last year, were the latest challenge for the Gillette Roughriders baseball team.
Gillette traveled to Casper on Wednesday night and notched two more dominant wins in a doubleheader to move to 12-1 on the season. The first game ended in a 12-2 blowout win for the Roughriders and the gap got even wider during a 12-0 victory in the second game.
“We didn’t really overlook them and say, ‘Well we beat these guys 8-0 at the spring classic, so it’ll be easy,’” coach Nate Perleberg said. “We went out and earned it every pitch, so I was proud of that.”
The batting was hot all evening for the Roughriders, but they also got a pair of big outings from their starting pitchers. Jason Fink pitched five shutout innings in the first game, giving up two hits and striking out 10. Then Matt Newlin pitched three shutout innings with four strikeouts in Game 2, which lasted five innings.
At the plate, Mason Powell continued his monster start to the 2020 season. Over the two games in Casper, he went 4-6 and drove in six RBIs.
Wednesday marked the sixth and seventh time Gillette’s wins have ended due to the run-difference rule. The Roughriders have been winning in blowout fashion more times than not this season and are outscoring opponents 102-20 so far.
NFL stars combine to send video to league
NEW YORK — Patrick Mahomes, Saquon Barkley and Michael Thomas are among more than a dozen NFL stars who united to send a passionate video message to the league about racial inequality.
The 70-second video was released on social media platforms and includes Odell Beckham Jr., Deshaun Watson, Ezekiel Elliott, Jamal Adams, Stephon Gilmore and DeAndre Hopkins, among others.
The video closes with the players insisting they “will not be silenced.” They also demand the NFL state that it condemns “racism and the systemic oppression of black people. ... We, the National Football League, admit wrong in silencing our players from peacefully protesting. ... We, the National Football League, believe black lives matter.”
