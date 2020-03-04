Gov. Mark Gordon has announced the hiring of Edward Seidel as the new president of the University of Wyoming.
"I want to welcome Ed Seidel as the new University of Wyoming president and I would also like to compliment the trustees and the search committee on a thorough and thoughtful process," Gordon said in a press release. "There were several good candidates and Ed rose to the top."
He said Seidel has demonstrated "visionary leadership and brings a strong focus on economic development. His exceptional technical and scientific background will benefit the research efforts of a land grant university."
Seidel is the vice president for economic development and innovation for the University of Illinois. He will begin his new position at UW in July.
He'll take over the post after a lengthy search and court battles after the March 2019 firing of former UW president Laurie Nichols.
