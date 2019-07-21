Health and wellness is a health care field that continues to change.
Athletes find new ways to recover faster, mental health plays a larger role in wellness as new research is dedicated to it and a new fad diet is around the corner every year.
Since the late 1970s, a physical therapy technique and form of alternative medicine was introduced that has gradually gained in popularity and become more mainstream.
It was called myofascial trigger point dry needling, but now is commonly known simply as dry needling.
Dry needling is a technique used by physical therapists and other medical professionals to help with muscle pain, tension, migraines and other ailments.
Therapists use either solid filiform needles or hollow-core hypodermic needles to treat trigger points in the body that might be tense, sore or otherwise bothersome.
But that’s just the beginning.
As the technique evolved and people around the globe became more open to the practice, dry needling started to be used for much more than muscle tension.
It took longer than other cities, but dry needling seems to have caught on in Gillette as well.
What is dry needling?
Dry needling wouldn’t exist without acupuncture.
The practice and study of acupuncture has only been a common medical procedure in the United States for about 40 years. In Asia and other eastern countries, it dates back nearly 5,000 years.
The Chinese are credited with starting and perfecting the craft. The first document that describes acupuncture as a medical procedure was “The Yellow Emperor’s Classic of Internal Medicine.”
Acupuncture, if it could be summarized in a few sentences, is a method of medicinal healing that involves small needles used to relax muscles and manipulate the natural energy in someone’s body to make it flow the way it is supposed to.
Dry needling uses similar techniques, but none of the traditional and ancient practices that are tied to acupuncture.
In fact, the practices are commonly compared, but acupuncturists generally have reservations about dry needling, which also is still not allowed in several states around the country.
South Dakota recently accepted the practice in 2018.
Some contention between the practices comes from the training required for both. Acupuncturists who want to study in the United States must attend one of only about 50 schools in the country that practice acupuncture.
Physical therapists can become certified in dry needling in a matter of weeks.
However, the professions are after two different outcomes.
Acupuncture is used for a plethora of ailments and is not only beneficial for the body, but also for the mind and spirit. There’s reason it’s been used for 5,000 years.
Dry needling is much more common in treating physical ailments, although if you ask some Gillette physical therapists, that’s starting to change as well.
Bringing it to Gillette
Kayla Williamsen is the co-owner of Momentum Physical Therapy in Gillette. The practice celebrated its four-year anniversary in June.
Williamsen received her doctorate of physical therapy in 2010 from the University of North Dakota.
Williamsen said she was first introduced to dry needling while working as a physical therapist at a practice in Arizona. Her boss at the time wasn’t crazy about the idea of breaking a client’s skin for treatment.
“He would say that if we’re ready to break the skin, we should be ready for the consequences,” she said. “I don’t think he knew all the benefits that it could have.”
Even being introduced to it, Williamsen said that if she ever had her own practice, she would get certified and offer it to her clients.
In the fall of 2016, she did just that.
“There is a lot you can do with dry needling,” Williamsen said. “I treat a lot of neck, lower back and muscle pain. I also treat a lot of headaches and migraines with it.”
Williamsen said that using the needles on trigger points has proven to be an extremely effective way to not only make her clients feel better, but speed up recovery time from an injury or general soreness.
“It really works well with sports issues and muscle injuries,” she said.
Anni Stafford and Brandy Johnson both work at Hand Therapy of Wyoming in Gillette.
Stafford has a master’s degree in occupational therapy and is a certified hand therapist. Johnson has her doctorate in physical therapy.
They both have certifications in integrative dry needling. Johnson has been dry needling since 2013 and Stafford called her one of the most advanced dry needlers in Gillette.
Johnson said what she loves about offering the technique is that it increases blood flow more quickly than other procedures. The quicker blood flow gets back to normal, the better and easier someone can recover.
She also said dry needling allows experienced physical therapists and other professionals to get down to the soft tissue areas that are actually tense or sore.
“When you’re trying to go deep into someone’s tissue, there are so many tissues that if you just try to solve the issue with your hands you can do damage to the tissue on top,” she said. “With needles, you’re not putting all that pressure on the tissue on top (and) it’s not being compressed or damaged.”
Stafford said it’s especially great to use dry needling at their practice because when dealing with hands, there is a lot of hard tissue that responds to needles and not too well to other treatments.
Johnson also has seen progress being made on the neurological level when it comes to dry needling.
Johnson estimated that about 90% of her clients take advantage of dry needling. Williamsen said about half of her personal clients use the procedure while about a quarter of the whole practice uses it.
None of the therapists were particularly surprised that dry needling has caught on in Gillette. As the word started to spread and using needles as therapy became more common, people got on board.
Whether clients are CrossFit athletes or older adults who have tendinitis, dry needling seems like it is here to stay.
