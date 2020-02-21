Friday

CCHS girls basketball: at Sheridan, 7 p.m.

CCHS boys basketball: at Sheridan, 7 p.m.

Gillette Wild: at Sheridan Hawks, 7:30 p.m.

CCHS and TBHS wrestling: at Regional wrestling (Cheyenne)

CCHS and TBHS boys swimming: at state meet, Laramie, TBA

CCHS and TBHS indoor track: (Basin Nation) at CCHS Recreation Center, TBA

GHA girls 19U hockey: state tournament in Park County, TBA

Saturday

CCHS girls basketball: vs. Natrona County, 1 p.m.

CCHS boys basketball: vs. Natrona County, 2:30 p.m.

TBHS girls basketball: vs. Sheridan, 1 p.m.

TBHS boys basketball: vs. Sheridan, 2:30 p.m.

Gillette College women’s basketball: vs. Eastern Wyoming College, 2 p.m.

Gillette College men’s basketball: vs. Eastern Wyoming College, 5 p.m.

CCHS and TBHS wrestling: at Regional wrestling (Cheyenne)

CCHS and TBHS boys swimming: at state meet, Laramie, TBA

GHA girls 19U hockey: state tournament in Park County, TBA

Sunday

GHA girls 19U hockey: state tournament in Park County, TBA

Feb. 27

TBHS girls basketball: vs. CCHS, 6 p.m.

TBHS boys basketball: vs. CCHS, 7:30 p.m.

CCHS indoor track: at Sheridan Invite at CCHS Recreation Center, TBA

Feb. 28

Region IX women’s basketball tournament — first round

Gillette Wild: at Yellowstone Quake, 7:30 p.m.

CCHS and TBHS wrestling: at state wrestling, TBA

CCHS and TBHS indoor track: at Laramie, TBA

Boys high school 18U A: state hockey tournament in Jackson, TBA

Boys high school 18U B: state hockey tournament in Rock Springs, TBA

