Friday
CCHS girls basketball: at Sheridan, 7 p.m.
CCHS boys basketball: at Sheridan, 7 p.m.
Gillette Wild: at Sheridan Hawks, 7:30 p.m.
CCHS and TBHS wrestling: at Regional wrestling (Cheyenne)
CCHS and TBHS boys swimming: at state meet, Laramie, TBA
CCHS and TBHS indoor track: (Basin Nation) at CCHS Recreation Center, TBA
GHA girls 19U hockey: state tournament in Park County, TBA
Saturday
CCHS girls basketball: vs. Natrona County, 1 p.m.
CCHS boys basketball: vs. Natrona County, 2:30 p.m.
TBHS girls basketball: vs. Sheridan, 1 p.m.
TBHS boys basketball: vs. Sheridan, 2:30 p.m.
Gillette College women’s basketball: vs. Eastern Wyoming College, 2 p.m.
Gillette College men’s basketball: vs. Eastern Wyoming College, 5 p.m.
CCHS and TBHS wrestling: at Regional wrestling (Cheyenne)
CCHS and TBHS boys swimming: at state meet, Laramie, TBA
GHA girls 19U hockey: state tournament in Park County, TBA
Sunday
GHA girls 19U hockey: state tournament in Park County, TBA
Feb. 27
TBHS girls basketball: vs. CCHS, 6 p.m.
TBHS boys basketball: vs. CCHS, 7:30 p.m.
CCHS indoor track: at Sheridan Invite at CCHS Recreation Center, TBA
Feb. 28
Region IX women’s basketball tournament — first round
Gillette Wild: at Yellowstone Quake, 7:30 p.m.
CCHS and TBHS wrestling: at state wrestling, TBA
CCHS and TBHS indoor track: at Laramie, TBA
Boys high school 18U A: state hockey tournament in Jackson, TBA
Boys high school 18U B: state hockey tournament in Rock Springs, TBA
