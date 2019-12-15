Local sports calendar

Sunday

GHA 19U girls vs. Cheyenne, 9 a.m.

Gillette Wild at 2019 NA3HL Showcase in Blaine, MN — vs. Skylands Kings, 4 p.m. CST

Tuesday

Thunder Basin girls basketball at Nike Tournament (Phoenix), TBA

Gillette Wild at 2019 NA3HL Showcase in Blaine, MN — vs. Peoria Mustangs, 2:45 p.m. CST

Campbell County and Thunder Basin boys swimming at Buffalo

Wednesday

Thunder Basin girls basketball at Nike Tournament (Phoenix), TBA

Gillette Wild at 2019 NA3HL Showcase in Blaine, MN — vs. New England Knights, 9 a.m.. CST

Thursday

Campbell County girls basketball at Winter Showcase (Windsor, CO), TBA

Campbell County boys basketball at Winter Showcase (Windsor, CO), TBA

Thunder Basin girls basketball at Nike Tournament (Phoenix), TBA

Thunder Basin boys basketball at Flaming Gorge Classic (Green River, Rock Springs), TBA

Friday

Campbell County and Thunder Basin wrestling at Pat Weede Memorial Invite (Gillette), 10 a.m.

Campbell County and Thunder Basin boys swimming at Casper-Kelly Walsh, 4 p.m.

GHA 19U girls vs. Rock Springs, 5:15 p.m.

Campbell County girls basketball at Winter Showcase (Windsor, CO), TBA

Campbell County boys basketball at Winter Showcase (Windsor, CO), TBA

Thunder Basin girls basketball at Nike Tournament (Phoenix), TBA

Thunder Basin boys basketball at Flaming Gorge Classic (Green River, Rock Springs), TBA

Saturday

Campbell County and Thunder Basin wrestling at Pat Weede Memorial Invite (Gillette), 9 a.m.

Campbell County and Thunder Basin boys swimming at Casper-Kelly Walsh, 9 a.m.

GHA 19U girls vs. Rock Springs 9 a.m.

Campbell County girls basketball at Winter Showcase (Windsor, CO), TBA

Campbell County boys basketball at Winter Showcase (Windsor, CO), TBA

Thunder Basin girls basketball at Nike Tournament (Phoenix), TBA

Thunder Basin boys basketball at Flaming Gorge Classic (Green River, Rock Springs), TBA

Dec. 31

Gillette Wild at Sheridan Hawks, 8 p.m.

Jan. 2

Gillette College men’s basketball at Miles Community College, 4 p.m.

Gillette College women’s basketball at Miles Community College, 5:30 p.m.

Thunder Basin boys and girls basketball at Energy Classic (Gillette), TBA

Campbell County boys and girls basketball at Energy Classic (Gillette), TBA

Jan. 3

Thunder Basin boys and girls basketball at Energy Classic (Gillette), TBA

Campbell County boys and girls basketball at Energy Classic (Gillette), TBA

Gillette Wild vs. Great Falls Americans, 7:05 p.m.

Jan. 4

Campbell County and Thunder Basin boys swimming vs. Buffalo and Casper-Kelly Walsh, Campbell County Aquatic Center, 10 a.m.

Thunder Basin boys and girls basketball at Energy Classic (Gillette), TBA

Campbell County boys and girls basketball at Energy Classic (Gillette), TBA

Gillette Wild vs. Great Falls Americans, 7:05 p.m.

