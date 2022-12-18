Bolts boys rebound with 3 straight wins
After getting off to a bumpy 1-2 start to the season, the Thunder Basin High School boys basketball team won three straight at the Flaming Gorge Tournament in Rock Springs and Green River to improve its record to 4-2.
The Bolts began the tournament Thursday with a 65-49 win against Kelly Walsh. In that match, Kayden LaFramboise led the team with 18 points, followed by 16 points from junior Bodie Williams and 15 points from senior Caleb Howell. Junior Max Sorenson contributed nine points to the final score and senior Colton Vetter added seven points of his own.
The following day, Thunder Basin faced Evanston and came away with a 56-29 victory, led by 21 points from Williams. LaFramboise and Howell each recorded 10 points in the win, followed by seven points from Sorenson.
On the following and final day of the tournament, the Bolts sealed their sweep with a 62-48 win over the home team, Rock Springs. LaFramboise had the tournament-high for the Bolts with 23 points. Howell and senior Quaid Simmons each scored 11 points, followed by Williams with 10.
The Bolts (4-2) play next Dec. 28-30 at the Hoops City Classic Tournament in Mitchell and Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
Camel girls win 2 at Colorado tournament
The Campbell County girls basketball team picked up two out-of-state wins over the weekend at the Power2Play Tournament in Windsor, Colorado, advancing to 4-2 early in the season.
The Camels entered 2-1 and opened the tournament with a 61-42 win against Resurrection Christian School in which senior Madison Robertson led the way with 15 points. Junior Cami Curtis followed with 12 points and seniors Raimi Hladky and Millie Riss each chipped in 11 points.
The next game resulted in a close loss for the Camels as they fell to Cheyenne East 61-57. Riss scored 12 points on four-of-four shooting from deep and eight rebounds. Curtis had 12 points herself to go with five assists. Robertson contributed 10 points in the contest and Lauren Kuhbacher had seven points to go with 10 rebounds.
Campbell County was able to end the weekend with another win as it took down Glenwood Springs 50-42. Riss led the Camels with a balanced 10 points, 11 rebounds and four steals, while Robertson added 10 points and three steals. Hladky tallied nine points and three assists and junior Sydnee Streitz scored seven points in the win.
The Camels improved to 4-2 after their first two early-season tournaments. Campbell County returns to the court Dec. 28-30 at the Hoops City Classic Tournament in Mitchell and Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
Bolts girls sweep Rock Springs tournament
The Thunder Basin High School girls basketball team went 3-0 over the weekend at the Flaming Gorge Tournament in Rock Springs and Green River.
The Bolts opened the tournament with a close 35-32 win over Star Valley in which Laney McCarty led the team with 12 points, followed by 10 points from Kambel Cox. Peiytyn Williams added five points and Joelie Spelts and Kinley Solem rounded out the scoring with four points apiece.
The momentum carried into Thunder Basin’s next game against Evanston, in which the Bolts pulled off a 57-39 win. Spelts led the Bolts in that game with 21 points and McCarty dropped 19 points herself. Solem and Williams each had six points and Cox finished the game with five.
In the final game of the tournament, the Bolts beat Kelly Walsh 54-37 for a clean sweep of the southwest Wyoming early-season tournament. McCarty led the team with 22 points, followed by Solem, who added 12 points. Spelts notched seven points, Willias scored five, Cox and Attie Westbrook each scored three and Brianna Ketchum finished with two points.
The three wins improved the Bolts record to 4-2. Thunder Basin has its next games slated for Dec. 28-30 at the Hoops City Class Tournament in Mitchell and Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
